Capstream Announces Building Executive & Management Team and Stock Option Grants

Capstream Ventures Inc. ("Capstream" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CSP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Kim as Executive Director of the Company and Craig Rollins as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Company has also added to its management team a director of business development and a director of finance, Mssrs. Mark Saft and Chris Bagguley respectively.

As Mr. Kim was previously an independent director of the Company, please see the Company's latest AGM information circular available at www.sedar.com for Mr. Kim's biography. Mr. Kim will work closely with the Company's executive team to oversee Capstream's strategic and business development activities.

Mr. Rollins brings over seven years of experience at a leading Vancouver law firm where he focused on securities, finance and M&A. Todd Bonner said, "We are excited to have Craig join our team. He worked with us extensively last year and proved himself as a strong and experienced transactional lawyer. Likewise, he knows our company very well. Craig will play an important role in helping us through our next phase of growth in 2017." Mr. Rollins replaces the Company's former Corporate Secretary, Erin Walmesley, who recently resigned. The Company thanks her for her outstanding work and wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavours.

Mr. Saft shall spearhead the global sales of Capstream's IP portfolio, including the landmark games developed by Axion Games, a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Saft has extensive global contacts from his previous executive experience based in Japan, North America, and Southeast Asia, and he is expected to play a key role in the newly announced formation of the joint venture with True Incube Co., Ltd.

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the granting of an aggregate of 13,300,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share, expire on December 30, 2021 and vest over a three (3) year period.

