Captiva Verde Industries Ltd. Completes Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Captiva Verde Industries Ltd. ("Captiva Industries") is pleased to announce the effective date for the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Captiva Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Captiva Verde Land Corp. ("Captiva Land"), is April 26, 2017 (the "Effective Date").

As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, Captiva Land is now a reporting issuer in the province of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and is no longer a subsidiary of Captiva Industries. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Captiva Land is issuing shares to Captiva Industry shareholders of record as of February 9, 2017.

As soon as practicable after the Effective Date, Captiva Land expects to cause its transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., to issue the applicable Captiva Land shares to which Captiva Industries shareholders are entitled to pursuant to the Arrangement. Captiva Land expects that such shares will be issued in un-certificated (DRS) form. Captiva Land's CUSIP number is "14075E100" and its ISIN number is "CA14075E1007".

Captiva Industries received shareholder approval for the Arrangement at a special meeting of shareholders held March 15, 2017, and received final approval of the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on February 21, 2017 in accordance with Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

