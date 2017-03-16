Carahsoft Partners With Qualtrics to Provide Government Organizations With a Single Platform to Easily Capture, Analyze and Report on Market, Citizen and Employee Insights

Qualtrics XM Platform™ Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule & SEWP V Contracts

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Carahsoft Technology Corp., the trusted government IT solutions provider, today announced it has partnered with Qualtrics, the world's leading experience management platform. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Qualtrics master government aggregator making the company's industry-leading experience management platform available to the public sector via Carahsoft's GSA Schedule 70 and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V) Contracts.

"When Qualtrics chose to increase its investment in the public sector and parlay its commercial success to that market, Carahsoft, the premiere, trusted government solutions provider, was the obvious choice," said Trevor DeLew, Head of Federal at Qualtrics. "Carahsoft's commitment to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value, aligns with Qualtrics' mission, to help our customers make informed, data-driven business decisions quickly and easily."

Qualtrics brings together ease of use, flexibility, control and security (FedRAMP In-Process) in a single platform to satisfy the needs of an organization, making it the most sophisticated experience management platform on the market today. The Qualtrics XM Platform, helps measure, prioritize, and optimize the experiences organizations deliver across the four foundational aspects of business-customers, products, employees and brands.

From conducting traditional academic research, gathering satisfaction information from national parks visitors, to compiling employee engagement surveys, the online survey collaboration features make it easy for government employees to build and share a survey with peers inside and outside of an organization. The platform's analytics tools then allow employees to conduct statistical analyses without exporting the collected data.

"With the addition of Qualtrics to our GSA Schedule and SEWP V contracts, organizations can easily capture, analyze and report on market, citizen and employee insights in one place, enabling government organizations to improve their citizen experience," said Tiffany Goddard, Director of Citizen Engagement at Carahsoft. "Our partnership with Qualtrics will allow us to provide our government customers and partner ecosystem with a single platform to help better manage the entire customer experience."

Qualtrics solutions are available immediately via Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Qualtrics team at Carahsoft at 703-673-3570 or qualtrics@carahsoft.com; or view this video, Revolutionize Service Delivery, which focuses on how the Qualtrics platform can revolutionize the digital experience for citizens.

