Carahsoft Recognized as 2017 Global Distribution Partner of the Year & Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year by Splunk

Recipient of 2017 Splunk Partner+ Awards for Outstanding Sales & Marketing Performance

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Carahsoft Technology Corp., the trusted government IT solutions provider, today announced it has been recognized by the Splunk® Partner+ Program as the 2017 Global Distribution Partner of the Year as well as Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year.

Carahsoft received the Global Distribution Partner of the Year at the 2017 Splunk Global Partner+ Awards at Splunk's Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas. Carahsoft was recognized for outstanding sales performance, marketing support, demand generation and lead development in 2016.

The Splunk Partner+ Awards are designed to recognize members of the Splunk ecosystem for industry-leading business practices and dedication to constant collaboration. Areas of consideration for an award include commitment to customer success, innovative program execution, strategic business outcome-focused programs, investment in Splunk capabilities, and creative sales techniques.

"Congratulations to Carahsoft for being recognized as the Splunk Global Distribution Partner of the Year," said Cheryln Chin, vice president of global partners, Splunk. "The Splunk Partner+ Program delivers the resources, training, enablement and support needed for a positive and profitable partner experience with Splunk, while providing the framework for partners to drive customer success and adoption. The Splunk Partner+ Awards highlight outstanding partners including Carahsoft for their distinguished performance, commitment to customer success, investment in Splunk capabilities, and collaboration with Splunk."

In addition to the global award, Carahsoft also received the Regional Award for Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year. The award recognized Carahsoft for its excellent partner support and outstanding sales and marketing performance within the U.S. public sector. In 2016, Carahsoft launched an Alliance Partner sales and marketing campaign that included Splunk technology partners, which helped tell the story of Splunk better to Carahsoft's government customers.

"We are honored to be recognized by Splunk for our commitment to both Splunk, its partners, and our joint government customers," said Rebecca Brockschmidt, Director of Splunk Solutions at Carahsoft. "Splunk's operational intelligence solutions help agencies and organizations revolutionize their security posture while reducing costs. We are excited to provide the sales and marketing support that tells Splunk's innovative story and drives adoption for their solutions throughout the public sector."

Winners of the Splunk Partner+ Awards reflect the top-performing partners globally within specific technology markets. All award recipients were selected by Splunk executives and global partner organization. Learn more about the Splunk Partner+ Program here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the trusted Government IT solutions provider. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Splunk, Palo Alto Networks, VMware, Symantec, Veritas, EMC, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and SmartCEO. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.