Caravan Health Partners with NRHA to Educate Providers on the Benefits of ACOs for Rural Patients and Providers

Caravan Health, the national leader in helping providers navigate the journey to value-based care, is joining forces with the National Rural Health Association to educate the market on ACO advantages and best practices

KANSAS CITY, MO--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Caravan Health is pleased to announce its new partnership with NRHA to educate providers on the what, how, and why of belonging to an ACO.

To kick-off this new initiative, Caravan Health CEO Lynn Barr will present "Making Sense of Accountable Care. What's in it for you?" as part of NRHA's Partnership Program Webinars series. These educational sessions are developed by NRHA Partners to provide rural health care professionals opportunities to learn new techniques and best practices from industry experts. This event is sponsored by CPSI, an industry leader in providing healthcare IT solutions.

According to Lynn Barr, CEO of Caravan Health, "Managing population health is great for the health and well-being of rural communities. Furthermore, the hundreds of rural hospitals that are embracing ACO's and population health are finding it results in greater patient loyalty, greater market share and enhanced financial performance."

The webinar will be held on Wednesday, March 15 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM PST, 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM CST. Participants will learn what an ACO is, how a facility can benefit from belonging to an ACO, and what the next steps are in the process of choosing and participating in an ACO.

Register for the upcoming webinar here.

About Caravan Health

Caravan Health helps providers implement population health programs with affordable, end-to-end solutions that achieve outstanding results. More information regarding Caravan Health can be found on our website at www.caravanhealth.com, or email info@caravanhealth.com.