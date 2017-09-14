Carbon a Key Issue as Global Miners Prepare to Meet With Renewables and Low-Carbon Energy Experts in Toronto

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Global mining leaders will meet with international renewables and low-carbon energy experts in Toronto this November 27-28 at the 5th annual Energy and Mines World Congress.

The challenges of carbon and energy in mining are the key themes of this year's event which is the annual meeting place for mine energy experts and alternative energy providers.

The risks associated with GHG emissions regulations and insecurities around energy use, cost and supply are now material to the mining business. With carbon and renewables legislation in place in key mining markets and increased shareholder pressure to address climate change, mines are actively exploring renewables and storage as a means of cutting CO2 emissions and addressing power pricing and supply concerns.

Senior representatives from Barrick Gold, Natural Resources Canada, Goldcorp, B2Gold, Newmont, Anglo American, The World Bank, Kinross Gold, New Gold, IAMGOLD, AngloGold Ashanti, ArcelorMittal, Teck Resources, Victoria Gold, Erdene Resources, Fortune Minerals, Bloomberg New Energy Finance, The Carbon Disclosure Project, The Mining Association of Canada, Cisco, and Avalon Advanced Materials, are among the 50+ speakers.

The Energy and Mines World Congress provides a unique platform for senior energy decision-makers from the mining sector to engage with solution providers from the low-carbon and renewables sectors. This year's Congress will showcase the latest case studies, initiatives and technologies for the mining community to respond to the challenges and opportunities of low-carbon and energy-intensive operations. Current sponsors include Pfisterer, ABB, Advisian, and G+Plastics.

In the run-up to the Congress, Energy and Mines is publishing a series of reports on key topics for mine energy decision-makers and renewables and low-carbon energy experts. A recent report on "How Carbon is Shaping Energy for Mines" is available for download here.

