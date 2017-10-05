Carbon Line and Ferrino XL Chairs Join RapidX Fleet

New entries to ergonomically and orthopedically constructed, premium gaming seating line add width and support, sophisticated design

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - Experiencing prolonged butt numbness from chronic Cuphead play? RapidX has the answer! Just in time for the bounty of fall game releases, the company announced two new entries to their line of premium gaming and office chairs, the Carbon Line and Ferrino XL. Both new designs feature the sleek luxury auto-inspired design and ergonomic construction of their predecessors while adding a wider seat and sturdier frame that will withstand even the most epic of speedruns.

Similar in appearance to the original Ferrino chair, the Ferrino XL takes comfort to a whole new level with a wider, more study seat with additional padding to support up to 350 pounds. The Carbon Line integrates the new seat design with classy carbon fiber lacing and PVC leather.

RapidX chairs are modeled after the comfortable feel of a high-end sports car and designed specifically for extended periods of gaming or working, with orthopedic and ergonomic features such as a dense polyurethane core, steel frame, lumbar support, multi-directional armrests and a headrest. Most chairs on the market are stuffed with a soft, unsupportive material; the core of RapidX chairs relieves tension from your spine, neck and shoulders while providing support and encouraging healthy posture. The chairs' seating platform can be lowered to a perfect height for console gamers in front of a big-screen TV, while desktop PC gamers can enjoy levels of comfort and adjustability on par with premium-level office furnishings.

The Ferrino XL is now available at Amazon, and the Carbon Line is expected to be available on October 10. For additional details and specifications, visit rapidx.io.

About Ferrino XL

Inspired by professional harness bucket seats, RapidX's Ferrino series chair delivers maximum comfort for extended gaming sessions. The Ferrino XL features bold, yet tasteful, design accents and is available in four colors: solid black, or black with white, green, or brown stitching and accents. A single 2.5-inch color strip wraps around the perimeter of the chair back and seat for optimal style and durability. When combined with the diamond-pattern color stitching, the striking contrast delivers a sharp, sporty design aesthetic.

About Carbon Line

The RapidX Carbon Line reflects the comfortable feel of a luxurious sports car, with carbon fiber laced onto the bolsters and rear of the chairs. Five accent trims complement the PVC leather and lacing, bringing an upscale, sophisticated look to your office or gaming setup.

About RapidX

RapidX, a subsidiary of Global Trade and Technology Corp., is a technology accessories company based in San Clemente, Calif. RapidX creates innovative products designed to fulfill people's needs and elevate their daily experiences with the customer's complete satisfaction as the ultimate goal. For more information about RapidX, a subsidiary of Global Trade and Technology Corp., please visit www.rapidx.io.

