Carbon Sciences Inc. Agrees to Continue Research and Development of New Graphene-Based Optical Modulator, a Fiber Optic Component Designed to Enable Ultrafast Data Center Communication for Cloud Computing

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Carbon Sciences Inc. ( OTCBB : CABN), developer of breakthrough technologies based on graphene, the new miracle material, today announced that the Company has entered into a new Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).

The new agreement will allow UCSB to continue the research and development of a potentially ultrafast optical modulator based on graphene. An optical modulator is a critical fiber optic component for the encoding and transmission of digital data.

Graphene, being 1 million times thinner than a strand of human hair and 200 times stronger than steel, boasts the capability of delivering extreme high speed and tunable conductivity. Based on these fundamental properties, graphene has the potential to be used in modulating light at very high speeds, yielding a heightened capacity to efficiently encode and transmit digital data.

In an effort to develop an ultrafast, low cost, and low power, graphene-based optical modulator, Carbon Sciences has engaged UCSB, a global leader in bioengineering, chemical and computational engineering, materials science, nanotechnology and physics. The new 6-month research program commences April 1, 2017 will conclude on September 30, 2017. This will allow the research team to demonstrate optical index changes in graphene using external voltages and to fabricate certain optical waveguides.

Bill Beifuss, President of Carbon Sciences, commented, "We are very pleased with the progress that UCSB has made with our graphene-based optical modulator project. We believe that the work described in our new Sponsored Research Agreement will bring us closer to a working prototype."

Fiber optic technology, being the backbone of the Internet, has encountered explosive growth in Internet data, in large part as a result of an ever-growing number of Cloud-based services such as Netflix, Facebook, and Google. Consequently, the fundamental speed limits of current state-of-the-art fiber optic materials are being substantially challenged. In consideration, Management believes that new materials, such as graphene, must be explored and used to significantly increase the speed of data movement in the Cloud. The Company believes that graphene technology has the potential to revolutionize ultrafast data communication. Thereby unleashing a global era of high-resolution video on demand, high fidelity music streaming, high volume e-commerce and many more Cloud-based services. For more information on how the technology works, please visit the Company's website at: www.CarbonSciences.com

UCSB boasts five Nobel Laureates (four in sciences and engineering) and one winner of the prestigious Millennium Technology Prize. UCSB remains among the top 10 universities worldwide for research impact, as listed by the 2016 Leiden Rankings and is ranked No. 1 among public institutions in the U.S. in terms of scientific research impact.

About Carbon Sciences, Inc.: Carbon Sciences is developing breakthrough technologies based on graphene, the new miracle material. Graphene, a sheet of pure carbon that is only one atom thick, is flexible, transparent, impermeable to moisture, stronger than diamonds and more conductive than gold. After successfully exploring methods to produce low cost graphene, Carbon Sciences is now developing a new graphene-based optical modulator, a critical fiber optics component needed to help unclog the existing bottlenecks and enable ultrafast communication in data centers for Cloud computing. The Company is also undertaking a growth-by-acquisition strategy to extend its presence in the $3.8 trillion worldwide information technology (IT) market with a particular focus on profitable IT services providers. To learn more about Carbon Sciences, please visit www.CarbonSciences.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Matters discussed in this press release contain statements that look forward within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such statements that look forward. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the statements that look forward contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These statements that look forward are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.