Carbon Sciences Narrows IT Acquisition Focus to Data Collection and Analytics

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Carbon Sciences Inc. ( OTC PINK : CABN), focused on developing breakthrough technologies based on graphene, the new miracle material, today announced that after a substantial period of research, Carbon Sciences has narrowed its acquisition search focus to cloud-based data collection and analytics services.

The market opportunity is substantial. According to Markets and Markets, the cloud analytics market is expected to grow from $7.5 billion in 2015 to $23.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate of 25.1% during the forecast period. Constellation Research predicts that the market will grow even faster -- at a compound annual growth rate of 46% through 2020.

"More and more, because of the size and complication, we're seeing analytics move to the cloud," said Bill Beifuss, President of Carbon Sciences. "Organizations of all types are no longer spending money on data centers or data warehouses.

Mr. Beifuss continued, "A big component of cloud-based analytics' success is the fact that these solutions are ideal for long-term strategic planning. The cloud is a natural fit for collecting, storing and utilizing ever-growing troves of unstructured data. As this data becomes increasingly critical for business decision-making, cloud-based analytics is the most efficient, effective choice for leveraging such resources."

The cloud-based big data analytics space is still relatively immature. Carbon Sciences estimates that the demand for these solutions is much greater than supply. Many business leaders are therefore developing their future adoption strategies, planning to implement these resources as soon as possible.

Carbon Sciences will continue to work with the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) to develop a new graphene-based optical modulator, a critical fiber optics component needed to help unclog the existing bottlenecks and enable ultrafast communication in data centers for Cloud computing.

The company believes that new materials, such as graphene, must be explored and used to significantly increase the speed of data movement in the Cloud. This will unleash a global era of high-resolution video on demand, high fidelity music streaming, high volume e-commerce and many more Cloud-based services.

UCSB is considered to be a global leader in bioengineering, chemical and computational engineering, materials science, nanotechnology and physics. UCSB boasts six Nobel Laureates on its faculty (five in sciences and engineering) and one winner of the prestigious Millennium Technology Prize. UCSB remains among the top 10 universities worldwide for research impact, as listed by the 2016 Leiden Rankings and is ranked No. 1 among public institutions in the U.S. in terms of scientific research impact.

Carbon Sciences is developing breakthrough technologies based on graphene, the new miracle material. Graphene, a sheet of pure carbon that is only one atom thick, is flexible, transparent, impermeable to moisture, stronger than diamonds and more conductive than gold. After successfully exploring methods to produce low cost graphene, Carbon Sciences is now developing graphene-based devices to enable ultrafast fiber optics communication in Cloud computing infrastructure.

Moore's Law has enabled computers to process information at extreme high speeds. However, the speed of data movement between computers in the Cloud is bottlenecked by fundamental limitations of today's fiber optics technology. By exploiting the natural breakthrough optical and electrical properties of graphene, we are developing next generation fiber optics components that are ultrafast, low power and low cost. We believe graphene-based components, such as photodetectors, optical switches and modulators, will unclog the bottlenecks in the Cloud and unleash a global era of high-resolution video on demand, high fidelity music streaming, high volume e-commerce and many more Cloud-based services.

