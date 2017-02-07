CarCharging and Music City Center Offers Blink Electric Vehicle Charging Services in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee

Leading Electric Car Charging Company and Major Convention Center Cooperate to Support EV Adoption

MIAMI BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Car Charging Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CCGI) ("CarCharging"), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services, announced today that Music City Center, Nashville's 2.1 million square foot convention center, now provides nine Blink Level 2 EV charging stations. Located at 201 Fifth Avenue South, in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee, the Blink EV chargers are available to the public and operate on the Blink Network, the software that manages, monitors, and tracks the Blink EV stations and all its charging data.

"We are delighted that Music City Center chose CarCharging for our Blink EV charging solutions," said Mike Calise, CarCharging's Chief Executive Officer. "With such an iconic location in downtown Nashville, the Blink charging stations here will not only serve the local community, but will also showcase EV charging and sustainability initiatives for the multitude of visiting guests."

"At Music City Center, we are committed to sustainability, diversity business enterprise, community outreach, and doing all we can to ensure Nashville grows in a smart and sustainable manner," said Charles Starks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Music City Center. "Providing the Blink electric car chargers to the thousands of visitors that come to our convention center each year demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and supporting EV drivers."

Blink Level 2 chargers are able to rapidly recharge electric cars, and accept payment with the Blink InCard or major credit card via the Blink mobile application, Blink Network website, or Blink customer support center. Blink's free membership offers drivers discounted charging fees on select public EV chargers on the Blink Network. Drivers can pinpoint Blink EV charging station locations and become a Blink member via the Blink mobile application or www.BlinkNetwork.com. In addition to these features, drivers can also initiate charging sessions via the Blink mobile application.

About Car Charging Group, Inc.

Car Charging Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CCGI) is a leader in nationwide public electric vehicle (EV) charging services, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at locations throughout the United States. Headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida with offices in Los Gatos, California and Phoenix, Arizona, CarCharging's business is designed to accelerate the adoption of public EV charging.

CarCharging offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, manages, and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The Company also provides residential EV charging solutions for single-family homes.

CarCharging has strategic property partners across multiple business sectors including multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools, and workplaces.

For more information about CarCharging, please visit www.CarCharging.com and www.BlinkNetwork.com

About Music City Center

The Music City Center is Nashville's convention center located in the heart of downtown. The 2.1 million square foot facility opened in 2013 and was built so that Nashville could host large, city-wide conventions in the downtown area.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Car Charging Group, Inc., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.