CarCharging and Wendy's Franchisee Provide Blink Electric Vehicle Charging Services in Oregon and Washington

Leading Electric Car Charging Company and Franchisee of World's Third-Largest Quick-Service Restaurant Chain Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

MIAMI BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Car Charging Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CCGI) ("CarCharging"), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services, announced today that a franchisee of Wendy's, the world's third-largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain, has deployed Blink Level 2 EV charging stations at two Wendy's restaurants in Oregon and Washington. The Blink EV chargers are located at Wendy's at 2708 W. Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima, Washington, and 2401 West 11th Avenue in Eugene, Oregon. The Blink EV charging stations are available to the public and operate on the Blink Network, the software that manages, monitors, and tracks the Blink EV stations and all its charging data.

"One of our central missions at CarCharging is to provide EV drivers with the opportunity to charge at all types of locations," said Mike Calise, CarCharging's Chief Executive Officer. "By offering our Blink EV charging stations at quality quick-service locations such as Wendy's, drivers can fuel their bodies and their electric cars at the same time."

"As part of our own Company Social Responsibility initiatives, Wendy's is committed to improving our environmental footprint, so we are excited to support electric car drivers in these communities do the same by providing them with Blink EV charging stations," said Jennifer Robson, Vice President of Real Estate of Wenspok Companies.

Blink Level 2 chargers are able to rapidly recharge electric cars, and accept payment with the Blink InCard or major credit card via the Blink mobile application, Blink Network website, or Blink customer support center. Blink's free membership offers drivers discounted charging fees on select public EV chargers on the Blink Network. Drivers can pinpoint Blink EV charging station locations and become a Blink member via the Blink mobile application or www.BlinkNetwork.com. In addition to these features, drivers can also initiate charging sessions via the Blink mobile application.

About Car Charging Group, Inc.

Car Charging Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CCGI) is a leader in nationwide public electric vehicle (EV) charging services, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at locations throughout the United States. Headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida with offices in Los Gatos, California and Phoenix, Arizona, CarCharging's business is designed to accelerate the adoption of public EV charging.

CarCharging offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, manages, and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The Company also provides residential EV charging solutions for single-family homes.

CarCharging has strategic property partners across multiple business sectors including multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools, and workplaces.

For more information about CarCharging, please visit www.CarCharging.com and www.BlinkNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Car Charging Group, Inc., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.