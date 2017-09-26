Cardiff Enters Into LOI to Acquire Angry Anemal, LLC

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Cardiff International, Inc. ( OTCQB : CDIF) and Angry Anemal, LLC (Private; "Angry 8") today announced they have signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Angry Anemal, Inc.

This merger provides Cardiff entry into the Energy drink industry which appeals to strong young demographics. Over the last few years, through customer feedback and extensive testing across the country, Angry 8 has built a high growth brand in the energy beverage market.

Angry Anemal (https://angryanemal.com/) has shown a growth rate of over 100% per month by building an extensive pipeline of customers and with the recent distribution deal of an additional 7,000 convenience stores, we are confident we are in an excellent position to capture a substantial percentage of both the national and international energy drink market.

Founder, Frank Brady, President/CEO states, "We needed a partner to help lift the company to the next level and have found that partnership with Cardiff. Their executive leadership, financial support and extensive relationship pool gives Angry 8 the needed push to achieve our goal to build a billion-dollar brand. I am excited to have this opportunity to work with Cardiff's impressive team as we build the best tasting energy drink on the market."

"We are pleased to welcome Angry Anemal to the Cardiff family of companies," said Alex Cunningham, President/Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff. "This partnership builds on Cardiff's commitment to create a strong platform for our investors, while diversifying our revenues streams, improving profitability and increasing shareholder value."

Approvals

The Letter of Intent has been approved by the unanimous votes of the Board of Directors of both companies. We anticipate signing a Forward Acquisition Agreement upon completion of our due diligence.

About Cardiff: Cardiff International, Inc. is a public holding company, much like a cooperative, leveraging proven management in private companies that become subsidiaries under the Cardiff umbrella. Our focus is not industry or geographic-specific, but rather on proven management, market, and margin. Cardiff targets acquisitions of mature, high growth, niche companies. Cardiff's strategy identifies and empowers select income-producing middle market private businesses, technology companies and commercial real estate properties. Cardiff provides these companies both 1) the enhanced ability to raise money for operations or expansion, and 2) an equity exit and liquidity strategy for the owner, heirs, and/or Investors. For investors, Cardiff provides a diversified lower risk to protect and safely enhance their investment by continually adding assets and holdings. Cardiff is led by strong and talented roster of executives and advisors providing expert acquisition, market guidance and added value for subsidiaries and investors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.