Cardiff International, Inc. Announces a Five-Star Morningstar Rating

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Cardiff International, Inc. ( OTCQB : CDIF) announced today Morningstar, Inc. a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, has assigned Cardiff a Five Stars quantitative equity rating, as of April 19, 2017. Morningstar, Inc. offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data.

Cardiff's growth has been exceptional over the last year and anticipate total assets will increase this year to $15 million including the last two acquisitions totaling $9 million in assets.

"We were thrilled to be upgraded to a Five Star rating from such a prestigious independent investment research company," said Alex Cunningham, President/Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff. "This gives us the credentials we've worked hard to achieve and helps assure investors Cardiff has built a strong foundation by diversifying our revenues streams, improving profitability and increasing shareholder value. Our track record speaks for itself and our collective teams are positioned to continue growth throughout 2017."

ABOUT CARDIFF: Cardiff International, Inc. is a public holding company, much like a cooperative, leveraging proven management in private companies that become subsidiaries under the Cardiff umbrella. Our focus is not industry or geographic-specific, but rather on proven management, market, and margin. Cardiff targets acquisitions of mature, high growth, niche companies. Cardiff's strategy identifies and empowers select income-producing middle market private businesses, technology companies and commercial real estate properties. Cardiff provides these companies both 1) the enhanced ability to raise money for operations or expansion, and 2) an equity exit and liquidity strategy for the owner, heirs, and/or Investors. For investors, Cardiff provides a diversified lower risk to protect and safely enhance their investment by continually adding assets and holdings. Cardiff is led by strong and talented roster of executives and advisors providing expert acquisition, market guidance and added value for subsidiaries and investors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

