Cardiff Issues Trading Activity Update

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Cardiff ( OTCQB : CDIF) announced that it has been made aware of and requested by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. to comment on recent trading and promotional activity concerning CDIF common stock. The Company has been informed that this promotional activity coincided with higher than average trading volume in the Company's stock. The Company became aware March 10, 2017 by one of its shareholders. The Company was unaware of the full nature and content of this promotional activity, the responsible parties and the extent of the email newsletters' dissemination.

"The Company is not aware of the promotional materials' author or its affiliated entities or persons. The Company's recent press releases have reported on and provided disclosure of legitimate and ongoing corporate activity only, and are not part of any promotional activities or campaign," stated Alex Cunningham, CEO of Cardiff. The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in its press releases combined with its SEC filings and disclosures made with OTCMarkets Group.

A complete list of the third party investor relation providers engaged since January 1, 2016 follows, including each entity engaged during this period, the date they were engaged and a summary of services provided.

On November 7, 2016 the Company entered into a six month contract with the IR firm "Red Chip Companies, Inc. for a fee of $25,000 in stock at 0.12 per share to produce and distribute a video highlighting the Company's growth and direction which aired 3 times in January and 1 time in early February on various stock related pod cast and internet shows.

On February 10, 2017, the Company entered into a Consulting Agreement with Brewer and Associates Consulting, LLC to represent the Company as our business development consultant, providing support including facilitating introductory meetings with financial firms and institutional investors and to structure Road Shows throughout the year.

On February 20, 2017, the Company entered into a OTO (one time only) agreement to present at See Thru Equity's conference meeting held at the W Hotel in Miami to 60 plus financial firms and institutional investors.

The Company between February 14th - 16th and February 21st - 23rd in New York and Miami respectively, presented to over 60 Investment Bankers, Brokers, and Accredited Investors.

On February 22 the Company published a press release announcing uplisting to OTCQB.

On March 14 the Company published a press release acquiring Consulting Services Support Corporation and its two subsidiaries.

The Company made direct inquiries with its officers, directors and controlling shareholders (i.e., shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities) to verify they have not, directly or indirectly, authorized or been involved in any way (including payment to a third-party) with the creation or distribution of promotional materials including these email newsletters. All confirmed they were not involved in any promotional materials.

Additionally, the Company made direct inquiries of its officers, directors and, controlling shareholders confirming they have not sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days.

The Company has issued 6 convertible instruments: On August 21, 2008 note for $150,000 issued by the Posner Family Trust at a conversion rate of .03; on March 11, 2009 note for $15,000 issued by the Posner Family Trust at a conversion rate of .03; on February 9, 2016 note for $17,500 issued by Greentree Financial Group at a conversion rate of .03 or 50% of current market price; on March 3, 2016 note for $50,000 issued by Greentree Financial Group at a conversion rate of .03 or 50% of current market price; on September 9, 2016 note for $80,000 issued by Greentree Financial Services at a conversion rate of .25 or 50% of current market rate; on October 10, 2016 note for $25,000 at a conversion rate of .25 or 50% of current market price; on February 10,2017 for services rendered, issued 250,000 144 Restricted Common shares to the Brewer & Associates Consulting Group at the applicable stock price upon the execution of the agreement.

