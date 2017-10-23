Cardinal Announces C$12M Million Bought Deal

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 23, 2017) -

Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX:CDV)(TSX:CDV) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 18,461,600 Ordinary Shares (the "Ordinary Shares") of the Company at a price of C$0.65 per Ordinary Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$12,000,040 (the "Offering").

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,769,240 Ordinary Shares at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period ending 30 days from the closing of the Offering. In the event the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$13,800,046.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to continue exploration and development at its Namdini Gold Project and the Company's other Ghanaian properties, and for general working capital purposes.

The Ordinary Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, other than the Province of Quebec, by way of a private placement in the United States, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, where the Ordinary Shares can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements. The Company proposes to issue the Ordinary Shares under its 7.1 and 7.1A capacity, being 30,884,556 Ordinary Shares.

The Offering is expected to close on or about 14 November 2017 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange").

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Cardinal Resources Limited

Cardinal Resources Limited is an African gold-focused exploration and development company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa. The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini project through a resource expansion drilling programme, pre-feasibility studies, detailed metallurgical test work, and process flowsheet studies. Exploration activity is also underway on the Company's Bolgatanga and Subranum Projects.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including information in respect of the Offering may also include statements which are 'forward looking statements'.

For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

