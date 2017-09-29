TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 29, 2017) - It is paramount that new medical therapies be shown to be safe for patients. Monitoring safety is accomplished in a variety of ways depending on the therapy and its potential adverse impact. There are many therapies that have been shown to have adverse cardiovascular implications and fortunately, innovative tests and tools are available that are effective in monitoring the safety of new biologics, drugs and devices in development.

Join featured speakers Tim Crowe, Director of Cardiovascular Imaging Services and Bruce Lloyd, Associate Medical Director and Director of Clinical Cardiology Services, both from Bioclinica, as they discuss the application of cardiovascular imaging when monitoring safety in the development of new medical therapies.

This webinar will provide:

A clinical overview of monitoring cardiovascular safety through imaging across various drug classes and therapies

Practical and regulatory considerations

A description of imaging-based endpoints for safety monitoring

Comparisons between established, routine endpoints versus advanced endpoints

Considerations in choosing the appropriate imaging endpoints

The live webinar takes place on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK). To learn more about this complimentary event visit: Cardiovascular Imaging for Monitoring Safety: Visualizing Outcomes

