Care Motion Partners with GoFundMe to Help People in Need of Home Medical Equipment

Customers unable to afford the equipment personally or battling Medicare cuts, can easily set up a crowdfunding campaign to receive donations from friends, family and their communities

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Care Motion, a growing online retailer for home medical equipment, today announces its partnership with GoFundMe - the world's largest social fundraising platform. Care Motion's senior customer base can easily set up a campaign on the crowdfunding website in order to receive funds for the right equipment to best suit their needs.

Since 2016, Care Motion has successfully helped seniors get the home medical equipment they need at a reduced cost with a firm belief in prioritizing cash-paying customers over third-party insurance companies. Even at discounted prices, home medical equipment can carry a financial burden for the uninsured. With Care Motion's new GoFundMe partnership, seniors can accept donations to relieve this burden to obtain the equipment they need to enjoy a higher quality of life.

"The Medicare system is incredibly broken, and only getting worse for seniors in need of home medical equipment like scooters and oxygen," said Aaron Cavano, President of Care Motion. "Our mission is to help seniors who aren't eligible for equipment under Medicare policies and those without insurance. We're looking forward to giving back to our deserving customers and helping them age in the comfort and independence of their home."

Care Motion's dedication to helping relieve pain points of purchasing medical equipment extends past this new partnership. Last month, the company launched a virtual shopping assistant designed to aid in the online purchasing process by providing personalized recommendations through customer data points and a unique algorithm. The assistant has successfully provided hundreds of recommendations to help seniors regain their independence at home.

Additionally, Care Motion plans to donate one percent of gross profits to help seed selected campaigns. For more information on Care Motion and its products, visit www.caremotion.com. To set up a GoFundMe campaign, visit pages.gofundme.com/care-motion.

About Care Motion:

Care Motion is an online retailer, accredited by the Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation (HQAA), focused on providing the easiest and most cost-effective way to purchase home medical equipment online. Led by a team of seasoned medical technology professionals, Care Motion provides unparalleled service to seniors and caregivers searching for innovative home medical products including mobility scooters, portable oxygen, wheelchairs, stair lifts, bathing and much more. Care Motion's virtual shopping assistant utilizes personal data points from each individual shopper to make tailored recommendations based on needs. For more information, visit www.caremotion.com.