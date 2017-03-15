CareDox Closes $6.4 Million Funding to Improve Healthcare for Every U.S. Student

Schools Can Better Service the Health Needs of Students Using CareDox Platform

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - CareDox, a company that improves children's health with technology by efficiently connecting schools, families, and healthcare providers, today announces that it has closed a $6.4 million Series A round, led by Digitalis Ventures with participation from First Round Capital, Giza Venture Capital, TEXO Ventures, and Prolog Ventures.

CareDox will use the funding to continue to accelerate adoption of the company's electronic health records platform and expand the ecosystem of healthcare providers so that more students can have access to high-quality care. In fewer than 12 months, CareDox increased the number of students in the platform by 45 percent and now has over 1.5 million students via partnerships with more than 2,000 U.S. public schools.

Using CareDox, schools can, for the first time, electronically manage student health data and better communicate student health information between the school, parents, and pediatrician. Aggregate student health data can then be used by school administrators to seek the funding and support they need to help their students.

"Public schools, specifically school nurses, are taking on a greater role in managing the health of children today," said Hesky Kutscher, CEO and founder of CareDox. "As chronic illnesses such as asthma and diabetes grow, parents and their children lean more on schools to provide routine care. CareDox serves as the connection point between the healthcare providers, parents, and the school nurse in tracking a student's ongoing health, from routine vaccinations to administering medication."

Chronic health conditions are among the most significant predictors of student absenteeism, with asthma as one of the leading conditions. Yet according to the CDC, 34 percent of school-age children are uninsured, and 5 percent of children under the age of 17 have no access to healthcare. As such, schools are playing a more significant role than ever in providing basic healthcare to 50 million children in the U.S., making schools one of the largest medical networks in the country.

"Timely health information can be a more powerful tool for schools, districts, state, and federal organizations to help understand and mitigate health trends that adversely impact students and lead to poor attendance and performance," said Geoffrey Smith, founder and managing partner at Digitalis Ventures. "CareDox arms schools with important insights that can be used in aggregate to identify health trends and individually to improve the care of an individual student."

