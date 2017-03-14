CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Among 'World's Most Ethical Companies' For Fifth Consecutive Year

The company is just one of three health insurers honored in 2017

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the largest health insurer in the mid-Atlantic region, has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies" in 2017. This year's honor marks the fifth consecutive year CareFirst has been acknowledged for a commitment to leading ethical business standards and practices.

CareFirst is one of just three companies representing the health insurance industry and one of only 10 nonprofit companies on the list of 124 organizations spanning 19 different countries. CareFirst was recognized for its corporate culture, business integrity and industry leadership in accountability, transparency and corporate social responsibility.

"To receive such a prestigious award for five consecutive years speaks to the commitment of our employees and our company as a whole to ethical behavior and corporate governance," said CareFirst President and CEO Chet Burrell. "A corporate culture built on sound ethics and dedication to the highest quality performance is the most effective way we are able to fulfill our mission of expanding access to affordable, innovative health care services."

This year marks the 11th time Ethisphere, an organization that identifies and promotes leading ethical business practices, has honored those companies that recognize their role in society to influence and drive positive change, and use their value and culture as an underpinning to the decisions they make every day.

"Over the last 11 years we have seen the shift in societal expectations, constant redefinition of laws and regulations and the geo-political climate," said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. "We have also seen how companies honored as the 'World's Most Ethical' respond to these challenges. They invest in their local communities around the world, embrace strategies of diversity and inclusion, and focus on long-term business strategies."

In compiling this year's list, Ethisphere scored nominees in five key categories, including:

Ethics and compliance program;

Corporate citizenship and responsibility;

Culture of ethics;

Governance; and,

Leadership, innovation and reputation

"We are honored to again be included on this list that recognizes our enthusiasm for conducting business at the highest level of integrity," said CareFirst Vice President, Chief Compliance, Ethics and Privacy Officer Todd Cioni. "This recognition highlights our company-wide dedication to a strong ethical culture."

The full list of the 2017 "World's Most Ethical Companies" can be found at http://worldsmostethicalcompanies.ethisphere.com/honorees/.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 79th year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit health care company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.2 million individuals and groups in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2016, CareFirst invested nearly $43.5 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of health care throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram or Google+.

About Ethisphere

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with the publication of Ethisphere Magazine. More information about Ethisphere can be found at: http://ethisphere.com.