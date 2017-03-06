CareSource Hosts Metro Atlanta Job Fair on March 8-9 in Vinings

CareSource Staffing for Positions at its New Southern Regional Headquarters in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - CareSource is hosting a two-day job fair to find individuals to join the high-energy, people-centered company.

Beginning in July 2017, CareSource will be serving Georgia Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members enrolled in the Georgia Families® program and women enrolled in the Planning for Healthy Babies® program.

CareSource, Georgia's first and only non-profit health plan to service the Medicaid market, was named a "Best Place to Work" in 2015 and 2016. The company is looking for candidates to fill a variety of positions, including call center representatives, case managers, social workers, utilization management, community health workers and regulatory positions.

Located in Atlanta's Galleria area, CareSource's southern regional headquarters is an investment in the Atlanta community, and it will be the home to as many as 200 employees when hiring is complete.

The job fair will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta on March 8-9, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta

2055 South Park Place SE

Atlanta, GA 30339

Candidates should bring a current resume and be prepared to interview with members of CareSource's leadership team.

For more information visit www.CareSource.com/careers.