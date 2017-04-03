CareSource to Serve Georgia Medicaid Consumers Effective July 2017

Nationally Recognized Nonprofit Focuses on Removing Barriers to Poverty

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - CareSource, a leading nonprofit health plan, will begin serving Georgia Medicaid consumers effective July 2017.

The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) awarded CareSource the contract to serve Georgia Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members enrolled in the Georgia Families® program and women enrolled in the Planning for Healthy Babies® program. The nationally recognized managed care company is one of four organizations awarded the contract and the only nonprofit selected from a highly competitive field.

CareSource is recognized for a commitment to serving vulnerable populations and partnering with community agencies to offer Life Services and coaching support to members. The company will coordinate care for recipients of state supported programs. These programs provide health services to Medicaid recipients, support for uninsured children, and awareness about low birth weight prevention.

The company will conduct member surveys to gain insights on improving their health outcomes. Georgia Medicaid members can also expect a wide provider network to enhance access to health services while care management teams work to improve the overall quality of care for members.

CareSource Core Team executive Bobby Jones will lead the Georgia operation as President, Georgia Market. Jones comes to Georgia after overseeing CareSource's operations in four states as Chief Operating Officer. In his eight-year tenure with CareSource Jones was responsible for overseeing operations and business development for the corporation. Jones is a seasoned health care executive with over 30 years of leadership experience and an impressive track record of accomplishments.

"CareSource has a 28-year history of serving populations with unmet needs and we are excited about bringing our successful business model to the state of Georgia," said Bobby Jones, President, Georgia Market. "We will partner with the Atlanta community to help transform the lives of those we serve with our innovative programs designed to improve their health and well-being."

CareSource will lease office space for the Southern Regional Headquarters in the Atlanta Galleria area. Renovations are complete and staff are occupying the space. In addition, CareSource is forecasting additional office locations in Georgia.

The company's investment in the community also extends to hiring 250 Atlanta residents. Following a hiring event held in March, CareSource will place successful applicants in positions that include customer service representatives, care management team members, administrative support personnel and nurses.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit nationally recognized as an industry leader in providing member-centric health care coverage. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation's largest Medicaid managed care plans. Today, CareSource offers individuals and families comprehensive health and life services including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves more than 1.6 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia and will begin serving members in Georgia in July 2017.

CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and works to put health care in reach for those it serves.

For more, visit caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.