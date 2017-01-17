CargoSphere Announces eSUDS for Ocean Carriers to Digitally Speed Confidential Rates to Customers

Cloud-based Rate Mesh connects parties, automatically shares rate updates in real-time

CHAPEL HILL, NC--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - CargoSphere, the single rate platform for frictionless rate distribution, networking and cloud-based freight rate management, today announces an industry-first, eSUDS (electronic - Smart Upload and Diagnostics Solution). eSUDS allows ocean carriers, through an automated, digital framework, to systematize the process of distributing freight rates to customers online in real-time.

With eSUDS, CargoSphere has created a 100% digital infrastructure, a single platform, for ocean rate and tariff distribution. It serves all parties involved with global, containerized transportation: carriers, BCO shippers, freight forwarders, NVOs and logistics service providers. This confidential, collaborative process immediately provides customers with visibility to new or amended rates thus delivering a more efficient and timely process for this traditionally complex, time consuming and costly aspect of ocean shipping.

The following infographic and step-by-step description (below) outlines CargoSphere's end-to-end, 100% digital rate process for ocean carriers and their customers:

CargoSphere cloud platform: eSUDS step-by-step rate process:

1. Ocean carrier updates: confidential contracts, rate sheets, and/or global tariffs (surcharges) in its internal system

2. Carrier's rate system triggers creation of an export file containing new or updated rates and sends it to the CargoSphere system via sftp

3. eSUDS detects the new carrier rate file and initiates the diagnostics process

4. eSUDS reads the carrier file, converts carrier codes and data structures into CargoSphere Rate Mesh standards

5. eSUDS inserts updated rates into carrier's CargoSphere cloud system; including intelligently checking whether the rates are new or amendments and processing accordingly

6. Updated rates are automatically shared via the CargoSphere Rate Mesh in either the customer's CargoSphere system or they can be made available on the carrier's website

7. Customers gain immediate visibility to updated rates: base rates and/or tariffs; bottom-line rates are available if the carrier is distributing both base and tariff rates

"We've created an original, digital rate infrastructure to advance the global containerized shipping industry for long-term success. By fully automating this process the industry will achieve significant time and cost savings and the ease of business desired by all industry participants. eSUDS accelerates the conversion of ocean freight rates to a fully digital environment and provides a simple, standardized process. We believe eSUDS is a huge leap forward in positioning CargoSphere as the single rate platform for all," said Neil Barni, president of CargoSphere.

About CargoSphere

CargoSphere is the single rate platform for all that delivers frictionless freight rate distribution, networking and cloud-based rate management.

CargoSphere's Rate Mesh network offers shipping partners immediate, confidential rate collaboration to simplify rate communication and provide a faster, more effective way to receive and distribute ocean freight rates. Ocean carriers and co-loaders push current, complete bottom-line rates to customer systems via the Rate Mesh to significantly reduce processing times for all.

Systematized contract and rate management provides the CargoSphere user community with accurate, timely freight rates for rate sharing, easy searches, rate comparisons and quoting, as well as the ability to self-publish FMC tariffs.

During these competitive times, CargoSphere offers business-enabling solutions that significantly improve productivity and business results. Users benefit from faster access to current and accurate rate data, greater processing efficiency and the ease associated with a systematized database that is their single source of truth. For more information, visit: www.cargosphere.com