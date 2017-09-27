Cargotec is expediting its G Suite adoption using SoftWatch OptimizeIT Premium SaaS Solution

SoftWatch usage analysis provides vital information that enables Cargotec to significantly drive its G Suite adoption and remove MS Office licenses

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - SoftWatch, a leader in Application Usage Analytics, announced today that Cargotec, a Helsinki-based leading provider of cargo handling solutions and services, has successfully implemented SoftWatch OptimizeIT Premium service to execute and monitor the adoption of G Suite at Cargotec

After selecting G Suite in 2016, Cargotec has set a strategic goal to expedite the adoption of the cloud-based productivity suite and gradually move away from solutions such as MS Office. Acknowledging the need to design and execute the transition based on understanding its employees' needs, the company decided to take advantage of SoftWatch OptimizeIT Premium Service. The service provides Cargotec with unique usage analytics that enables the planning, execution and monitoring of the transition process.

"While keeping a personal employee privacy intact, SoftWatch services has brought us insight into our real usage of MS Office and G Suite and how we can expedite the adoption of G Suite services," says Thomas Bayard, Program Director, at Cargotec. "We are satisfied with the service that provides us with the ability to design and execute an effective transition process. Moving forward, we intend to further expedite the process to reach full adoption of G Suite."

"We are very pleased to work with Cargotec and help them in managing the adoption of G Suite services," says Dror Leshem, VP sales at SoftWatch. "We believe that the process has reached the point where employees are embracing G Suite and allow Cargotec to enjoy the advantages of a cloud solution."

About Cargotec

Cargotec ( NASDAQ : CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totaled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. http://www.cargotec.com/

About SoftWatch

SoftWatch is a leader in Application Usage analytics. With its SaaS solution, it enables enterprises to effectively manage the transition of business applications to the cloud, optimize their hybrid cloud environment and reduce software spending. The Israel-based company has patents for its software usage and user segmentation solutions. For more information, visit www.softwatch.com