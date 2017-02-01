CaribbeanTales Announces Its Annual Call for Submissions

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - CaribbeanTales, a multi-faceted group of film production, marketing and distribution companies, has announced its annual Call for Submissions for the Film Festival and Producer Incubator programs that will take place in September 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Applications for both programs will be open until March 31, 2017.

CTI Presented by Flow -- Get Your Original Caribbean TV Series Made!

The renowned CaribbeanTales Incubator Program (CTI), now in its eighth year, has hosted over two hundred (200) producers from across the Caribbean Region and its Diaspora. Sponsored by Flow, the Caribbean's leading telecommunications company, the CTI serves as a funnel for the creation of original TV Series.

Launched in 2010, the CTI is a year-round development and production hub for Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora producers that helps to build the Region's audio-visual capacity. As such, it offers selected producers the opportunity to hone their creative and business skills within an international marketplace environment. It produces strong, compelling and sustainable content that increases the Region's pool of world-class indigenous film and television content destined for the global market.

The CTI's intensive eight-week program includes seven weeks of online tuition, and an intensive five-day workshop in Toronto that culminates in a Caribbean Pitch Breakfast at the TIFF Bell Lightbox attended by high-profile industry delegates.

There are several lucrative awards, including up to $30,000.00 USD in production funding for each of three (3) successful TV series pilots, that will be broadcast on Flow's TV networks across the Region.

CTFF -- Your Caribbean film on the international screen!

The CaribbeanTales International Film Festival (CTFF), now in its twelfth year, presents a multi-ethnic mix of exciting and dynamic films that showcase diverse, shared stories and cultures, and celebrates the talents of established and emerging filmmakers of Caribbean heritage who practise their art worldwide -- in Canada and the Caribbean, across Europe, the Americas, Africa, China, India and the Middle East.

The Festival will hold its Media Launch and Screening at the Royal Cinema in early July. Throughout the summer there will be community screenings and related activities. The Festival's main juried program of feature films and shorts will be held between September 6 and September 20, 2017.

CTFF will program films of all lengths and genres. Please note that films considered for programming must be Toronto Premieres.

For more information about the two programs, email submissions@caribbeantales.ca.

To submit your films and projects visit the CTI website, and CTFF website.

For media inquiries contact marketing.caribbeantales@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE CARIBBEANTALES MEDIA GROUP:

CaribbeanTales is a group of companies that produces, markets, and sells Caribbean-themed film and television content for global audiences.

It includes CaribbeanTales Inc. a registered Charity based in Toronto, Canada; the CaribbeanTales International Film Festival (CTFF) that produces events around the world; the renowned CaribbeanTales Incubator Program, a development and production hub for original Caribbean content; CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution (CTWD), the largest full-service distribution entity dedicated to the monetisation of Caribbean content; CaribbeanTalesFlix, our production arm, and CaribbeanTales-TV, a video on demand platform.

ABOUT FLOW:

