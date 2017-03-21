Carl Announces Company Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL)(CSE:CRL.CN)(OTC PINK:CDTAF)(FRANKFURT:7C5) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, is pleased to announce that on March 20, 2017 the Company issued incentive stock options.

Pursuant to the Company's Option Plan, Carl granted an aggregate of 684,939 stock options (the "Options") each exercisable into one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.36 per Share to various employees, consultants and one officer exercisable until March 19, 2022. Of the 685,939 options, 54,939 options (the "Officer Options") were granted to BDirect Online Communications Inc., a company with David Gregory Johnston, the Chief Executive Officer of Carl.

Stock options will vest evenly on a quarterly basis over a three-year period.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and ETS., Carl continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")).

Carl's development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any type of data. This technology allows Carl to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. Carl's data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.carlsolutions.com.

