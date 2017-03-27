Carl Data Solutions Incorporates Data Science Centre in Poland

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL)(CSE:CRL.CN)(FRANKFURT:7C5)(OTC PINK:CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, recently incorporated the Company's data science centre in Gdansk, Poland. A wealth of local tech talent means it is an ideal location to continue growing Carl's team of leading data scientists and developers.

Carl CTO, Piotr Stepinski, is a senior software engineer with over a decade of Big Data application experience. His product development background allows him to lead projects with an agile and explorative development method that encourages innovation. The Carl data science team has experience applying software development and machine learning to a variety of industries, including utilities, health care and finance.

Recently, Stepinski co-published a case study with Microsoft based on Carl's break- through machine learning for sensor anomaly detection. The algorithms used will be key to providing time-saving solutions and features as IIoT networks continue to expand to include billions of data points from sensors that can create data quality issues.

Stepinski commented, "My goal for 2017 is to continue building a team of brilliant developers and data scientists who can apply our machine learning so it reaches its fullest potential. Moving beyond objective concepts to abstract and functional programming."

According to Forbes magazine, Poland is on its way to becoming a major European tech hub. A new Google Campus in Warsaw, and a favourable environment for IoT start-ups means there are many young, talented tech students and developers available to create change through disruptive technologies.

Greg Johnston, Carl's CEO, commented, "Though we are currently focused on North American markets, Carl's technology has global potential as infrastructure upgrades are needed throughout the world to operate cities and industry more efficiently. Poland is central to many emerging markets in Europe, while also providing a large pool of tech talent. We are very pleased to now have a permanent presence in Europe."

