Carl Data Solutions Primed to Enter Smart City Market in India

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL)(CSE:CRL.CN)(CNSX:CRL)(FRANKFURT:7C5)(OTC PINK:CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, is primed to enter the Smart City market in India, which has an estimated worth of $45-50 billion USD over the next 5 years. India's infrastructure, from solid waste to street lights, will be upgraded over the next decade.

Recent acquisition AB Embedded Systems Ltd. ("AB Embedded"), a leader in control systems and hardware devices, has been incorporated in India for several years which allows ability to bid on contracts throughout the country. Carl's scalable BDaaS platform for data storage, reporting and advanced analytics combined with AB Embedded's advanced sensors, gateways and telemetry for data collection, create the plug-and-play IIoT solutions that are in high demand for this massive emerging market.

Lawrence Francois, Project Manager with KWL a civil engineering firm who has previously partnered with Carl on IIoT solutions, commented, "India's ambitious urbanization strategy promotes significant redevelopment, creation of new Smart Cities and a nationwide digitization program. Innovative planning, design and management of water, wastewater and sanitation infrastructure are critical to sustainable cities of the future. Smart Cities will need to be developed as a digital platform for efficient management of its natural resources and critical infrastructure."

Recently, AB Embedded expanded to introduce new Smart City products that include water and solid waste management solutions using advanced telemetry to cost effectively collect data from remote locations. AB Embedded is currently organizing several pilot projects in India and North America to test both new products and the telemetry solutions that connect its devices. According to Attila Bene, President of AB Embedded, "There are two cities North East of Mumbai that will be investing $1 billion in Smart City infrastructure. Carl's Smart City IIoT solutions are well positioned to possibly obtain up to $30 million in revenue."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and ETS., Carl continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")).

Carl's development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any type of data. This technology allows Carl to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. Carl's data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.carlsolutions.com.

About AB Embedded Pvt. Ltd.

AB Embedded Pvt. Ltd. has been executing projects in hardware and software engineering design since 2006 in Calgary, Canada. Since their embedded systems are engineered to perform specific tasks, their design engineers ensure that customers' cost, power consumption, size, performance and reliability are optimized. Their smart control systems and devices are manufactured specifically for water, solid waste management, industrial control and monitoring in all-weather environments.

AB Embedded's high-performance, high-efficiency control systems, are a top choice for the Oil & Gas sector because of their reliability and low-power consumption. AB Embedded believe in constant innovation. They are transforming the way engineers design, prototype and deploy embedded systems for automation, measurement and embedded applications. www.ab-embedded.com

