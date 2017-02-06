Carl Data Solutions Subsidiary FlowWorks Now Working With Over 15 Billion Data Points

FlowWorks continues Big Data growth with 60 percent increase since acquisition

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL)(CSE:CRL.CN)(FRANKFURT:7C5)(OTC PINK:CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and the Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, is pleased to announce that FlowWorks Inc. has reached a milestone with almost 15 billion discrete data points collected. As more data is collected and more sites are connected to applications like Flowworks, Carl is able to expand its machine learning capabilities to solve a greater number of issues of great importance to industry and government. This is a 60 percent increase since Carl's acquisition of FlowWorks in the fourth quarter of 2015. The significant increase is a direct result of a greater number of devices and sensors being connected to networks in IIoT transformation taking place in most industries like water monitoring.

Carl first acquired FlowWorks because of the application's potential for managing Big Data with user-friendly, easily customizable dashboards and graphing tools. By moving data storage to a NoSQL solution hosted on Microsoft Azure, FlowWorks is now infinitely scalable in order to accommodate the massive increase in data collection expected over the next few years. Along with scalability, the Carl platform will allow FlowWorks to add more premium features such as automated I&I envelope building and Machine Learning for sensor anomaly detection. Carl will also be introducing stream analytics to spot anomalies and look for new relationships in data being collected to Flowworks in 2017. With the introduction of these features, FlowWorks is becoming the go-to tool for data monitoring for industry and government.

As the promise of Big Data storage and analytics becomes a reality, applications like FlowWorks will lead the way extracting operational intelligence from very large amounts of data. Since it specializes in monitoring and analyzing all forms of environmental data, from any sensor, FlowWorks is ideally positioned as a powerful tool for the IIoT, now and into the future.

Mike McDonald, Carl's VP of Engineering, commented, "One of the advantages that FlowWorks has gained from Carl is unlimited storage. As we collect more and more data and implement advanced analysis features, our application will not suffer any degradation in response time and usability, which means an even better service for our customers."

Greg Johnston, Carl's CEO, added, "Reaching 15 billion data points is an important milestone. What may have been a difficult number to work with on the old Flowworks platform is now a small and manageable amount of data using Carl's BDaaS solution for FlowWorks. We are helping our customers to simplify working with very large datasets in order to make intelligent and timely decisions and dramatically increase productivity."

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks Application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks Application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and Extend to Social Media Inc., a company that specializes in unstructured data analysis from Social Media, Carl develops applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")). Carl's development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any type of data. This technology allows Carl to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. Carl's data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.carlsolutions.com.

