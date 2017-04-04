Carl Introduces Communications Solutions to Collect Sensor Data

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL)(CSE:CRL.CN)(FRANKFURT:7C5)(OTC PINK:CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, along with recently acquired company AB Embedded Systems Ltd. ("AB Embedded"), now provides their clients communications solutions that collect data more efficiently and economically from their sensor networks. By adding networked communications to its list of services, Carl is positioned to take the lead in analytics, monitoring and reporting for IIoT verticals.

The two primary solutions use wireless, automated communications to collect data at remote or inaccessible sensors, and transmit it through a network to a central location for monitoring. Currently, many sensor networks and other remote assets have their data collected manually causing time delays and unnecessary operational costs. This is due to the limitations of cellular or wifi availability in certain locations. New wireless RF (radio frequency) networks allow the transmission of multiple data streams even in very remote locations, where cellular connections are often impractical or cost prohibitive.

A "wireless mesh" network is a made up of sensors organized in a mesh topology, transmitting to and from gateways which can be connected to the Internet. A mesh network can self-form and self-heal making it highly reliable. When one sensor is no longer active, the rest of the sensors can still pass along data between each other. Directly or by hopping through intermediaries, information reaches a central location with little delay and almost no lost data.

A LoRaWAN (low-power wide-area network) provides secure and seamless communications among smart devices and sensors without the need of complex installations. The network is typically laid out in a star-of-stars topology which relays data between sensor and a central network server through standard IP connections. To maximize both battery life and overall network capacity, the network servers manage the data rates and RF output for each sensor individually.

Attila Bene, AB Embedded's President, commented, "Both mesh and LoRaWAN networks provide reliable low-power communications that are economical enough for large IIoT deployments. They can connect sensors for industrial uses such as pipeline monitoring, or monitoring Smart City infrastructures, such as water management systems, with speed and accuracy."

Greg Johnston, Carl's CEO, says, "Access to these easy-to-deploy, cost effective networked communications technologies is why we chose not to go through with the acquisition of StratoCom Solutions Corp., a company that uses airborne meter reading. Airborne data collection methods don't have the speed and accessibility needed to transmit the real-time data that will provide our clients with the level of service needed to get the most out of our analytics, reporting and monitoring applications."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and ETS., Carl continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")).

Carl's development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any type of data. This technology allows Carl to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. Carl's data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.carlsolutions.com.

About AB Embedded Pvt. Ltd.

AB Embedded Pvt. Ltd. has been executing projects in hardware and software engineering design since 2006 in Calgary, Canada. Since their embedded systems are designed to perform specific tasks, their engineers ensure that a customers' cost, power consumption, size and performance are optimized. Their smart control systems and devices are manufactured specifically for water, solid waste management, industrial control and monitoring in all-weather environments.

AB Embedded's high-performance, high-efficiency control systems work well for the Oil & Gas sector because of their consistent reliability and low-power consumption. AB Embedded believes in constant innovation. They are transforming the way engineers design, prototype and deploy embedded systems for automation, measurement and embedded applications. www.ab-embedded.com

