Carl Zeiss Meditec, Topcon Medical Systems Lead Competitive U.S. Market for Diagnostic Ophthalmic Devices

The total U.S. market value for diagnostic ophthalmic devices is expected to reach over $860 million by 2023

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - According to a new series of reports on the U.S. market for diagnostic ophthalmic devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), many new ophthalmic device manufacturers have recently entered the U.S. market, resulting in increased competitive pricing pressure. Some of these companies are based in Italy, Japan and China, and have severely undercut prices in order to gain market share in the United States. This has led to an overall adjustment in the average selling prices (ASPs) across the market. This trend is particularly evident in the ophthalmic ultrasound and fundus camera markets, where Chinese and Italian manufacturers are entering the market with lower cost options.

The overall U.S. diagnostic ophthalmic device market will be driven by sales of hybrid optical coherence tomographers (OCTs) and new innovations in fundus cameras. The retinal imaging device category represents the largest and the fastest growing segments in the market.

"Retinal imaging devices, which include OCTs, fundus cameras and ophthalmic data management, will grow primarily due to the rapid expansion in the sales of OCTs," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "OCTs are a relatively new technology and are still being implemented in new settings across the United States."

Many of the companies in the diagnostic ophthalmic device market are leaders within a particular specialty. For example, Reichert leads in the tonometer market, Sonomed leads in the ophthalmic ultrasound market, Oculus leads in the corneal topographer market, and Keeler Instruments leads in the binocular indirect ophthalmoscope market.

The top competitors in the overall U.S. market for diagnostic ophthalmic devices, Carl Zeiss and Topcon, have managed to hold large shares in the OCT market and have been able to diversify across a significant number of diagnostic markets. Carl Zeiss Meditec is the leading competitor in the U.S. ophthalmic diagnostic market and is also a major competitor in the ophthalmic laser market. The company offers three OCT product lines, the PRIMUS™200, the CIRRUS™ HD-OCT, and the CIRRUS™ photo.

Topcon Medical Systems is the second leading competitor in the overall U.S. diagnostic ophthalmic device market. The company is the leader in providing optometrists and ophthalmologists a wide range of non-mydriatic, mydriatic and combined camera products. They focus their efforts on developing combined devices to facilitate convenience and ease of operation. The company will maintain a strong presence in the market as a result of their autofluorescent technology. Additional competitors in the diagnostic ophthalmic device market include Heidelberg Engineering, Haag-Streit, Nidek/Marco, Canon and Quantel among others.

