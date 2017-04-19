Carlos Vives Returns to ASCAP

Multiple Latin Grammy And Grammy Winner Signs Agreement For Representation Of Public Performances Of His Songwriting Catalog

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, the world leader in performing rights and advocacy for music creators, today announced the return of renowned singer/songwriter Carlos Vives to the ASCAP family.

Vives is a driving force in the Latin American music world. He recently won two Latin Grammys for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for the single "La Bicicleta," a duet with fellow Colombian Shakira, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's USA Latin Airplay chart. Vives' new album, VIVES, is set for release in 2017. During his career, he has won two Grammy Awards and a total of 11 Latin Grammys, and in 2014 received a Spirit of Hope award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards for his philanthropic work and dedication to charitable causes. In 2012, he topped the Latin Billboard charts with the single "Volví a Nacer." Earlier in his career, Vives released "La Tierra del Olvido" (1996) which sold millions and was hailed by critics as the most important Colombian album in the last 50 years.

"Carlos is one of most celebrated singer-songwriters in Latin music and ASCAP is honored that he will once again be part of our family," said ASCAP President Paul Williams. "His songs have earned him a special place in the hearts of hundreds of thousands of fans everywhere and he is truly an ambassador of Latin culture."

"When you have a drive to do what we do as songwriters, you need people around you to help you succeed," said Vives. "ASCAP is always looking out for the best interests of songwriters, and everything they do comes from the heart. It is great to be a songwriter with ASCAP in your corner."

Vives, who is recognized by SuperBrands as a relevant global brand, kicked off his US tour April 15 in NYC. Other tour dates include: Houston, TX (May 4th), Las Vegas, NV (May 5th), Los Angeles, CA (May 7th), Atlanta, GA (May 12th), Miami, FL (May 13th), Orlando, FL (May 14th).

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business -- from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 600,000 members representing more than 10 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter @ASCAP and on Facebook.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/18/11G136186/Images/20160630_OYUELA_CARLOS_VIVES-2389-943370d2931c8a3f91a24a725a4d818c.jpg