Carmax Announces Decision Date for Judicial Review Regarding Mineral Claims

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Carmax Mining Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CXM) would like to announce it has been advised by its legal counsel that on April 7th, 2017 the Honourable Justice Schultes will be delivering an oral decision on the claim made by certain petitioners' challenging the Gold Commissioners decision to reinstate Carmax's claim #1034634 (see news release dated July 19, 2016).

The Company will promptly issue a news release after the decision is delivered.

About Carmax

Carmax is a Vancouver-based Canadian company engaged in exploration for porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum deposits in northwestern British Columbia.

