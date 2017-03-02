Carmin Garofalo Appointed to President and Ceo of Unisync Corp (TSX.V: UNI)

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Unisync Corp. (TSX VENTURE: UNI) ("Unisync") a leading provider of corporate image wear and tactical garments, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Carmin Garofalo to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Unisync. He will succeed Douglas F Good, who will continue as Executive Chairman of Unisync. Effective April 26, 2017, Mr. Garofalo will also become a member of the Board of Directors. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.unisyncgroup.com/carmin-garofalo/.

Carmin began his career with Cadet Uniform (Toronto, ON) in 1986. Cadet was an innovative organization whose principals were based on the total quality concept, resulting in the company being the recipient of the Canadian Award for Business Excellence in the total quality category. Cadet was later acquired by Cintas Corp (Cincinnati, OH) where Mr. Garofalo continued his career, holding various positions in sales and operations leading up to an extended career involving him in increased responsibilities including the integration of acquisitions. Mr. Garofalo held the position of Canadian General Manager for 16 years prior to joining Unisync's wholly owned subsidiary, Unisync Group Limited ("Unisync Group"), in 2008 as Senior VP of Business development where he helped the organization transition into growth mode. In July of 2009, Mr. Garofalo was appointed President of Unisync Group.

As Executive Chairman, Mr. Good will continue leading the company in its relationships with shareholders and financial institutions and will work closely with the CEO on merger and acquisition opportunities and positioning the company to facilitate its domestic and international expansion strategy. "Carmin is a proven executive whose extensive industry experience spanning over thirty years, has demonstrated a track record that exemplifies his strong leadership skills and ability to inspire, develop and connect with employees and customers alike," commented Mr. Good.

"I am pleased to serve our shareholders in this expanded role," commented Carmin. "Unisync is an amazing organization filled with very talented people at all levels. Together we will continue to make Unisync the pride of our Industry."

About Unisync

Unisync operates through two business segments: Unisync Group of Mississauga, Ontario and Peerless Garments LP ("Peerless") of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Unisync Group is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving a list of Canadian and multi-national iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies. Unisync is a vertically integrated Canadian enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution and program management systems.

