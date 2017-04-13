Carole Beaulieu Honoured with Inaugural Editor Grand Prix

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - The Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine are pleased to announce that the inaugural "Editor Grand Prix" honour is awarded to Carole Beaulieu for her work at L'actualité.

This prestigious award was created to acknowledge the editor who best upholds their magazine's integrity, heightens its influence and actively cultivates the next generation of contributors through their leadership and mentorship. Nominees are evaluated for their integrity, influence, professionalism, generosity and the pivotal role they play in the magazine ecosystem.

"In an age when it seems that everyone has become a journalist or commentator, the editor is our one hope for clarity, consistency, and certainty. It is wonderful to see Carole honoured by the industry for her singular contributions to this field," said Matthew Holmes, CEO of Magazines Canada.

Editor-in-chief of L'actualité since November 1998 and publisher since June 2010, Carole Beaulieu studied journalism at Carleton University and was awarded the 1993 Jules-Fournier distinction for best French-language writing. The recipient of numerous National Magazine Awards, she is also a fellow of the Asian-Pacific Foundation of Canada, and the American Institute of Current World Affairs. In early 2017, determined to give the control of Quebec's only current affairs magazine to the next generation, she handed the blazing torch of L'actualité's editorship to deputy editor Charles Grandmont. She is presently strategic advisor to Mishmash Media, the new media and entertainment holding led by Quebec entrepreneur Alexandre Taillefer that bought L'actualité in December 2016.

L'actualité's Catherine Louvet had this to say about Carole Beaulieu in her nomination letter for the "Editor Grand Prix":

"Carole Beaulieu has been editor of L'actualité for 18 years. In 2016, despite difficult economic conditions and the rumours of a sale, she ensured that the magazine remained creative in the face of adversity, enriched its team with new talent and did not deviate from the great principles of editorial integrity that have guided it over the years. After announcing that she was passing the torch to a new generation, she made sure that her team was ready to take on the challenge with her generous and effective mentorship."

The judges were impressed by L'actualite's "dazzling range, unarguable influence and unwavering discernment" under Beaulieu's editorship, noting that "she has encouraged and showcased an entire generation of journalists while demonstrating that the general interest magazine remains as vital as ever when it clarifies not only the past and present but also the future."

The recipient of the "Editor Grand Prix" is nominated by the magazine media brand for whom they work or have a working relationship. The award, one of the two top honours of the Magazine Grands Prix awards program, recognizes excellence, leadership and mentorship in magazine editing, and is awarded annually to one individual for their achievements at the nominating magazine in the previous calendar year.

In addition to awarding Beaulieu, the judging panel unanimously determined that an honourable mention was in order for Britt Gallpen of Inuit Art Quarterly, to recognize her leadership and vision at the helm of IAQ, where she was instrumental in dramatically increasing the number of Indigenous voices heard and published. By mentoring new writers and addressing timely issues, such as Inuit artistic responses to climate change, she has made the magazine more relevant to northern communities and also attracted a broader audience, increasing paid subscriptions by 62% over the past year.

Gallpen has been editor of the Inuit Art Quarterly since 2015. She has written catalogue texts for The Walter Phillips Gallery at the Banff Centre and grunt gallery, in addition to contributions to numerous publications including Canadian Art, esse art + opinions and Prefix Photo.

Beaulieu and Gallpen will be recognized at the Magazine Grands Prix fête on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Four Seasons Hotel at 60 Yorkville Ave. in Toronto. Tickets for the awards dinner and presentation can be purchased at maggrandsprix.ca.

