CaroTrans Augments Central/Eastern European Service Network

TransOcean Shipping cooperation broadens FCL/LCL service reach and scope

CLARK, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - CaroTrans, a leading global NVOCC (non-vessel operating common carrier) and ocean freight consolidator, today announces a new alliance with TransOcean Shipping (TOS) a neutral NVO headquartered in Vienna, Austria. CaroTrans and TOS offer a strong team that is knowledgeable and well-established in FCL (full container load) and LCL (less than container load) services to the freight forwarding community. CaroTrans, with over 35 years in the industry, has built a foundation of good brand recognition and service within the Eastern and Central European region.

The CaroTrans network of 13 local North American offices and 25 CFS (container freight stations) provide personalized service and care for customers shipping between North America and Central and Eastern Europe. Initially, Prague will be the central point of consolidation and distribution. Further expansion and coverage will come with the addition of Vienna as a key relay gateway, as well as the Port of Koper, Slovenia on the Adriatic Sea. Both will be introduced in the near future.

Prague is an efficient service point for freight moving to and from Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria and other Central and Eastern European destinations. Future gateway expansion at Vienna and Koper will enable greater convenience and flexibility for the local forwarding community managing freight to and from the region.

"Our relationship with TOS offers customers strong, local support and efficient transportation hubs close to key markets. We are like minded in our commitment to simplified, online freight management and e-commerce tools which offer customers timely, effective management of their customers' freight," said Greg Howard, CaroTrans, CEO. "We put our customers first, as TOS does, and go above and beyond to meet their needs. Increasingly, shippers are looking for an excellent customer experience which is the hallmark of the CaroTrans brand."

About CaroTrans

Established in 1979, CaroTrans International is one of the world's leading NVOCCs providing global LCL (less-than container load) and FCL (full container load) services. CaroTrans has a network of offices in Asia, Europe, South America, Oceania, and the United States, along with strong local partners in global markets, offering a global reach that is truly unique.

The CaroTrans suite of Web-based and EDI-enabled e-commerce tools include booking, ocean and inland rates, sailing schedules, and tracking. They are an essential part of CaroTrans' commitment to delivering faster, more efficient freight management solutions. For import shipments, CaroTrans Online Freight Release solution provides logistics service providers with direct control of the release of their customers' cargo.

CaroTrans is a people driven company with dedicated and knowledgeable team members who engage customers with passion and experience on a local level. For additional information, visit: www.carotrans.com

About Transocean Shipping

Established in 2005, Transocean Shipping Transportagentur GesmbH (TOS) is one of the leading neutral NVOCCs in Southern and Eastern Europe maintaining offices in Austria, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Germany and Belgium, and has a strong global partner network.

TOS Group is a privately owned company with a well skilled and experienced team passionate about delivering perfect services to customers, and supported by a fully integrated, EDI enabled IT system.

For more information visit: www.tos-ship.com