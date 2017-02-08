CaroTrans Expands its Direct Europe to U.S. Service Network

Milan to Miami service launches February 19th

CLARK, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - CaroTrans, a leading global NVOCC (non-vessel operating common carrier) and ocean freight consolidator, today announces a new, direct weekly LCL service from Milan to Miami which provides logistics service providers with an efficient, dependable supply chain option. Miami serves as an ideal hub for Italian goods bound for Central American and Caribbean destinations. The Milan-Miami service, a 14-day transit, is CaroTrans fourth direct service from Milan to the U.S. Service is also offered to Chicago, Charleston and New York.

Milan is the main freight hub for products manufactured in the north and all of Italy, as well as cargo moving from Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia. Main U.S. imports from Italy include: beverages, industrial machinery and engines, autos, pharma and footwear (U.S. Census Bureau).

Euro Italian Freight Systems in Milan, CaroTrans dedicated partner in the region, has been serving the area for over 30 years and is one of Italy's NVOCC pioneers. EURO Italian Freight has its own customs bonded import/export CFS and operates a comprehensive global import/export network.

In North America, CaroTrans has 13 local offices and 25 strategically positioned CFS (container freight stations) to serve the transportation needs of shippers in local markets.

"The current global containerized shipping market is marked by ongoing changes that impact today's supply chains. As a global NVO, we're able to offer a broad range of secure, direct services that provide our customers with transportation solutions they can rely on," said Greg Howard, CaroTrans, CEO. "Our new Milan-Miami service, in partnership with Euro Italian Freight Systems, is another excellent service option that further expands our offerings."

Carmen Ronzoni, Director, Euro Italian Freight Systems, said "We provide broad coverage of Italy origins with an efficient truck service network that offers dependable pick-up and transits. Our partnership with CaroTrans continues to grow to support supply chain flexibility and the need for efficient transportation alternatives."

Established in 1979, CaroTrans International is one of the world's leading NVOCCs providing global LCL (less-than container load) and FCL (full container load) services. CaroTrans has a network of offices in Asia, Europe, South America, Oceania, and the United States, along with strong local partners in global markets, offering a global reach that is truly unique.

The CaroTrans suite of Web-based and EDI-enabled e-commerce tools include booking, ocean and inland rates, sailing schedules, and tracking. They are an essential part of CaroTrans' commitment to delivering faster, more efficient freight management solutions. For import shipments, CaroTrans Online Freight Release solution provides logistics service providers with direct control of the release of their customers' cargo.

CaroTrans is a people driven company with dedicated and knowledgeable team members who engage customers with passion and experience on a local level.

