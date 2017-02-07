Carrie Hessler-Radelet Named President & CEO of Project Concern International

Former Peace Corps Director takes helm of International Development Organization

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Carrie Hessler-Radelet was selected as the new President & CEO of Project Concern International (PCI) by its Board of Directors on February 3. Hessler-Radelet will lead PCI's efforts working with families and communities in 16 countries to enhance health, end hunger, and overcome hardship.

"Carrie is a recognized leader with decades of experience in global humanitarian affairs, and we are thrilled to have her expertise as PCI seeks to impact the lives of 20 million people annually by 2020," said PCI Chair Dr. Robert S. Sullivan. "From leading the Peace Corps, to implementing maternal and child health programs in Asia with John Snow, Inc., to establishing Special Olympics programs in Africa, Carrie knows first-hand the difference that can be made when we partner with people and communities on the ground to find solutions combatting global poverty."

Hessler-Radelet served as the Director of the Peace Corps from 2013 until January of this year, leading America's iconic international volunteer service organization with programs in over 65 countries. She served as the Deputy Director of the Peace Corps beginning in 2010. Before being tapped for the Peace Corps by President Obama, Carrie worked as the Vice President and Director of the Washington DC office of John Snow, Inc. (JSI), overseeing the management of public health programs in 85 countries around the world. She was the lead consultant on the first Five Year Global HIV/AIDS Strategy for PEPFAR. She worked with USAID in Indonesia on maternal and child health and HIV programming, founded the Special Olympics in the Gambia, and served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Samoa. Carrie holds a Master of Science in Health Policy and Management from Harvard University.

"I am honored to be a part of PCI and its tremendous mission to inspire and create opportunity for people to improve their own lives in the United States and around the world," said Hessler-Radelet. "Finding real, innovative solutions to poverty is more important than ever, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues and our over 33,000 volunteers around the world to ensure we have an even greater impact in the years to come."

About PCI: PCI's mission is to empower people to enhance health, end hunger, and overcome hardship. PCI envisions a world in which the most vulnerable people will have the power to lift themselves out of poverty and to create vital, healthy lives for their families and communities now and for the future. PCI works in 16 countries, including the United States. For more information, visit www.pciglobal.org.