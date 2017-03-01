Cartel Blue, Inc. Launches Highly Anticipated E-Commerce Website

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Cartel Blue, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CRTL) is pleased to announce that after months of planning, product development, photo shoots and more, its e-commerce website launches today worldwide. (www.CartelBlue.com)

Cartel Blue's new website debuts its collection of soft, comfortable denim pieces. With the launch of the site also comes the distribution of products through a network of worldwide retail boutiques, department stores and wholesale channels. Catering to fashion consumers concerned with and active in positive social change movements and those demanding high-quality apparel products, Cartel Blue is an accessible laidback fashion collection resource.

To celebrate the launch, consumers will be able to enjoy a 15% discount off of their purchases through April 30, 2017. The fresh, sophisticated designs showcase the site's selection of Cartel Blue premium apparel collection. Cartel Blue provides an innovative and functional interface that brings its apparel collection directly to front doors worldwide with the ease of a quick and painless checkout process.

The Company's President, David Rhodes, said, "Our team has been anxiously awaiting this day for months. We are excited to bring our apparel collection to the e-commerce worldwide market. A larger selection of our apparel collection will be added to the site in the very near future. I invite everyone to visit the website often to see the new styles. We feel that is a great connection to our style and those who will wear our brand."

Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC PINK: CRTL) is a Los Angeles, California based eco-friendly apparel company that utilizes high-quality fabrics and designs with contemporary and edgy marketing strategies in conjunction with popular and unique celebrities in the film, television and music industries. The company manufactures and markets cotton/hemp jeans and tops for both men and women in the United States of America. Its newest division EOC (Evolution of Consciousness) Underground is a collection of men's and women's eco-friendly hemp/cotton t-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, and soon to be added jeans, shorts, scarves, vests, and jackets. Please visit us at www.CRTLinvest.com for more information.

