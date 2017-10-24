Cartier Intersects 7.3 g/t Au Over 2.2 Meters on Chimo, Extends 5M4 Zone to a Depth of 500 m

VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 24, 2017) -

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce that the first results of its 25 000-m ongoing drill program on the Chimo Mine property, located 45 km east of Val-d'Or. Four drill holes, completed 700 m east of the former Chimo Mine workings and on the 5M Zone gold-bearing structure have intersected the 5M4 Zone (FIGURE). The best results are: 7.3 g/t Au/2.2 m included in 2.0 g/t Au/14.1 m and 5.8 g/t Au/2.4 m included in 1.5 g/t Au/14.0 m (see table below).

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Gold Zone CH17-10 431.0 432.0 1.0 11.1 5M4 Included in 429.8 432.0 2.2 7.3 Included in 417.9 432.0 14.1 2.0 CH17-12 538.5 539.0 0.5 21.0 Included in 538.5 540.9 2.4 5.8 Included in 526.9 540.9 14.0 1.5 CH17-13 418.9 419.7 0.8 5.7 Included in 418.9 439.1 20.2 0.5 CH17-11A 484.5 485.2 0.7 3.1 Included in 475.1 485.2 10.1 0.8

Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined.

Of the 10 drill holes completed to date of this program all have intersected the targeted gold structures. The gold bearing structures are characterized with biotite-chlorite alteration and arsenopyrite and/or pyrrhotite mineralization, smoky and/or white quartz veining with local visible gold grains. Assay results for other intersected gold structures (1A, 1B, 2, 3, 4B, 5N et 5BS) are still pending.

«These results double the potential volume of the 5M4 Zone in this area, mineralization now extends to a depth of 500 meters » commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier adding, « additional drilling is planned to further increase the size of this zone ».

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All lengths, mentioned in this press release, were measured along the drill core. The NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 8 mesh sieves and then pulverized up to 90% passing a 200-mesh sieve. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption. For samples containing visible gold, 1000 g of rock are directly analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavallière is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

