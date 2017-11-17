Cartier Intersects 9.4 g/t Au Over 6.5 Meters at Chimo Mine

VAL-D'OR, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 17, 2017) -

Note to editors: A photo is associated with this press release.

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce results from its 25,000-m ongoing drill program on the Chimo Mine property, located 45 km east of Val-d'Or. The 2B Zone (2 Structure) was intersected 150 m east-north-east of the shaft (FIGURE). The intersection graded 9.4 g/t Au over 6.5 m including 56.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 25.2 g/t Au over 2.0 m (refer to Table below).

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Lenght

(m) Au

(g/t) Gold

Zone Gold

Structure CH17-16 315.4 315.9 0.5 56.0 2B 2 Included in 314.9 316.9 2.0 25.2 Included in 312.4 318.9 6.5 9.4 CH17-16 406.3 407.0 0.7 12.3 4E 4 Included in 405.1 407.0 1.9 6.3

Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined.

The 2B Zone intersection is situated 50 m below the 2016 program, CH16-01, drill hole intersection which returned 17.3 g/t Au over 3.0 m included within 8.2 g/t Au over 7.0 m.

Drill hole CH17-16 also intersected, 150 m below the 4E Zone projection at depth, 6.3 g/t Au over 1.9 m including 12.3 g/t Au over 0.7 m. The gold-bearing intersections are characterized with biotite-chlorite alteration and mineralization consisting of visible gold grains (PHOTO), arsenopyrite and/or pyrrhotite mineralization, smoky and/or white quartz veining. All other assay results from the two drills active on the property are still pending.

This 3D VIDEO helps visualize the different gold-bearing structures on the Chimo Mine property as well as key components that are the mine infrastructures, the gold-bearing zones, the gold intersection areas left unmined as well as the 281 targets of the ongoing drill program. The 2 and 4 Structures are presented in the video.

«These results illustrate the potential of the 2B Zone. High grade gold mineralization in this area now extends to a depth of 300 meters » commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier adding, « additional drilling in this area is planned to further explore the depth extension of this Zone ».

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All lengths, mentioned in this press release, were measured along the drill core. The NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 8 mesh sieves and then pulverized up to 90% passing a 200-mesh sieve. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption. For samples containing visible gold, 1000 g of rock are directly analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavallière is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the figure associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://secure.arkys.com/administration/Customizations/RessourcesCartier/Media.ashx?MediaId=d76041c3-b751-4a88-b3bb-41b9981df19e