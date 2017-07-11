Cartier Launches 25,000-m Drill Program on the Chimo Mine Property

VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce that it has launched a 25,000-m drill program on Chimo Mine property, located 45 km to the East of Val-d'Or. This program is designed to increase the size of the known gold zones and to highlight the potential for discovery of new gold zones.

The program consists of two phases: a first phase of 20,000 m, will explore the lateral and depth extensions (250 to 650 m) of 24 gold zones while a second phase of 5,000 m, will explore the deep extension of the main gold zone 5M of the old Chimo Mine (1,050 to 1,550 m). Historically, the Chimo Mine produced 379,012 ounces of gold (Source: MRNF, DV 85-05 to 97-01) of which 2/3 of the ounces were from the 5M zone. In total, 44 drill holes (refer to table) will potentially cut up to 177 times the extension of the known gold zones and up to 281 times the structures that host the gold zones.

This program will require three drill rigs and pursue the fall 2016 program that totalled 2,517 m and which returned results including: 3.2 g/t Au over 15.0 m including 9.9 g/t Au over 4.0 m (CH16-06), 8.2 g/t Au over 7.0 m including 17.7g/t Au over 3.0 m (CH16-01), 88.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 11.8 g/t Au over 2.0 m (CH16-02).

"The Chimo Mine property straddles the prolific Larder Lake-Cadillac fault, a major regional structure that has produced over 100 million ounces of gold," commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavallière is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

