Cartier Launches a 7,000m Drill Program on The Wilson Property

VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a diamond drill program consisting of 18 drill holes totalling more than 7,000 m on the Wilson property, located 15 km to the East of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec which is situated along the Urban-Barry Belt. The program is intended to explore the depth and lateral extensions of Toussaint Gold Deposit (Figure).

The Toussaint Gold deposit lies at the heart of an area that has recently seen a significant staking rush by several companies. The area remains historically under-explored relative to other gold belts in the Abitibi region. On the property, in 1994, Freewest Resources produced a historical resource estimate for the Toussaint Gold deposit (GM 52557) of 187,706 tonnes at 7,1 g/t Au. Note: The qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the resources that are the subject of this historical resources estimate. Cartier does not consider the resources presented in this historical resource estimate to be current.

This program will specifically test the depth extensions of 4 Gold Zones (T1, T2, T3 and M1) which are hosted within the Toussaint and Midrim Gold structures (Figure). The latter are known over a distance of 1.5 kilometers along strike from successful historic drilling.

The following table presents a selection of the best surface, channel and diamond drill hole intersections (consider adding the depth ranges on the holes):

Drill Hole (VP) And Channel (R)

Au

(g/t)

Length

(m)

Gold Corridor

Gold Structure

Gold Zone R1 21.3 5.0 WILSON TOUSSAINT T1 including 90.6 1.0 R8 15.3 4.0 including 47.3 1.0 R14 10.7 4.0 including 24.5 1.0 VP-11-11 33.2 3.0 including 164.5 0.6 VP-94-45 20.2 2.6 including 32.2 1.1 VP-92-10 10.5 4.8 including 34.3 0.8 VP-11-05 6.3 7.0 T3 including 32.3 1.0 VP-11-18 1.5 67.0 including 30.1 1.0 VP-93-22 2.0 41.4 including 11.7 5.2 VP-11-05 64.6 0.4 MIDRIM M1 VP-94-54 5.8 4.1 * Lengths for drill core, expressed in this table, are measured along the core axis. True thickness has not been determined.

"This first robust drill program beneath the Toussaint deposit is intended to demonstrate the extension at depth of the existing historical (non 43-101) resources and lead future drilling to outline additional gold-bearing zones.", commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

This 18-hole program is expected to take until late May to complete including the return of all assays, subject to local lab availability.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavallière is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Figure is available at the following link: http://www.ressourcescartier.com/en/sites/RessourcesCartier2/Media.ashx?MediaId=4d68ae89-7ec1-4013-ac2e-3e5873a59e2e