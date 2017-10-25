Cascade Dairy Holdings (fka High Performance Beverages Co.) Subsidiary, Columbia Basin Dairy Holdings, Announces Strategic Acquisition Plan

Company Subsidiary Announces Strategic Plan to Acquire More Dairy Cows

OTHELLO, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - Cascade Dairy Holdings Inc. ( OTC PINK : TBEV) (the "Company"), fka High Performance Beverages Co., is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Columbia Basin Dairy Holdings, LLC, (referred as "CBDH") has submitted their plan to acquire up to 300 additional dairy cows over the next several months.

Columbia Basin Dairy Holdings (CBDH) submitted its plan to the Board of Directors of the Company in order to purchase up to 300 more dairy cows that would add to its existing 60 cow dairy herd. The Board is now in the process of reviewing the plan for approval.

CBDH is also reporting they have begun generating revenues from their 60 cow herd. In the first two weeks of milking, the herd has generated $11,472.30 in milk sales. Average lbs./head/day is 71 lbs. and on the rise as CBDH works in new feed and comfort for the cows. The Company will be settling with the dairy facility monthly to reconcile milk production and milk sales with plans on reporting sales accordingly.

Ryan Coulston, CEO & President, stated, "Currently with 60 cows milking in Cascade's dairy herd, our business is hard underway. The dairy where our 60 cows are currently located has the capacity to milk up to 300 additional cows and we intend to initially grow our herd at this facility until our previously announced plans of growth are finalized." He also stated, "Milk prices are on the rise, and so is the quality of our milk blend. The high production of the milk will guarantee our company's profitably and longevity and will increase revenue to help supplement our herd with continual growth."

The Company intends to keep shareholders updated as events continue to progress.

About Cascade Dairy Holdings Inc.

Cascade Dairy Holdings, Inc. is a value adding business. Mainly focused on adding value to dairy products and operations, and in a close second, creating even more value in their employees and their business partners. Always leaving dairies, homes, and offices alike, better than when they found it. Here for the long-haul, CDHI's plans for innovation will give them reliable competitive advantage for years to come.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of High Performance Beverage Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond High Performance Beverage Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in High Performance Beverage Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.