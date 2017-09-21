Cascade Dairy Holdings Inc., Formerly High Performance Beverages, Announces the Completion of Its Acquisition of Columbia Basin Dairy Holdings

OTHELLO, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Cascade Dairy Holdings Inc. ( OTC PINK : TBEV) (the "Company"), formerly known as High Performance Beverages Co, is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced plans to acquire 51% controlling interest of Columbia Basin Dairy Holdings, LLC with an initial 60 cow dairy herd. The Company has also changed its name to Cascade Dairy Holdings Inc. which has been approved through filings with the Nevada Secretary of State.

The Company will begin to sell the milk produced by a 60 cow dairy herd immediately. Monthly revenue is expected to be approximately $22,032 or $264,384 per annum.

Ryan Coulston, CEO & President, stated, "Our acquisition of the controlling interest of Columbia Basin Dairy Holdings and the 60 cow dairy herd is positive progress for Cascade Dairy Holdings. Our herd will now be contracted to another milking operation, while we currently work on plans to acquire our own dairy operation." He also stated, "I am also glad to report that within a very short period of time, we have demonstrated our ability to acquire revenue producing assets. However, this is just the first of a series of acquisitions we have targeted, which we believe, if completed, will allow us to substantiate Cascade Dairy Holdings, Inc. as a competitive player in the multi-billion dollar dairy industry. We also want shareholders to have confidence that we are not contemplating any type of changes to the share structure of the Company in the form of any stock splits at this time. Our sole primary focus is to build our core operations through strategic acquisitions, the development of those operations, and multiple revenue streams."

The Company expects to keep shareholders updated through a series of press releases as events continue to progress. We urge all shareholders and prospective investors to contact our shareholder communications dept. in order to receive accurate information pertaining to the Company.

About Cascade Dairy Holdings Inc.

Cascade Dairy Holdings, Inc. is a value-adding dairy company producing high-quality products that exceed industry standards. The Company adds value to its dairy operations, customers, and employees, while generating value for its operators and shareholders alike. Cascade Dairy Holdings brings innovation and long-term competitive advantage to the dairy farming sector.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Cascade Dairy Holdings Inc. formerly High Performance Beverage Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Cascade Dairy Holdings Inc. formerly High Performance Beverage Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Cascade Dairy Holdings Inc. formerly High Performance Beverage Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.