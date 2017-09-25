Casino Scouts LLC and UMG Media Corp. Partner for eSports Tournaments

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Casino Scouts LLC ("Casino Scouts") and UMG Media Corp. ("UMG") are thrilled to announce their partnership. Casino Scouts is developing a world class mobile marketing and engagement platform, and has chosen UMG as the exclusive provider for all its client esports tournament needs.

"The convergence of esports and casinos is a reality," remarked Stephen Crystal, CEO of Casino Scouts. "Casinos want to offer content that appeals to the future generation of players, and will be consumed in the casino setting. UMG offers, by far, the best content and technology solution on the market today for esports."

Chandler Rapson, Chairman of Casino Scouts, stated, "The ability to bring a partner like UMG to our clients is tremendous. UMG's years of experience, in both the online and live event esports operations, allows our clients to immediately and confidently launch into one of the fastest growing industries by offering esport events to their users."

"This has been an exciting few months here at UMG," Dave Antony, CEO of UMG, shares. "We have been quietly working on our casino initiative for some time and seeing it come to life has made the entire team proud. We recently announced our event partnership with Tropicana next month at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe, and we will have more exciting news in the near future. Having amazing partners join us on this journey is humbling. It is a very thrilling time in esports growth and we will continue to bring competitive gaming to all gamers everywhere."

To learn more about Casino Scouts visit: https://www.mycasinoscouts.com and UMG visit: https://umggaming.com

About Casino Scouts, LLC

Casino Scouts LLC was founded in 2015 with a goal of providing the latest in innovative marketing and operations technology for the gaming industry. Designed to deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience to its gaming customers, Casino Scouts' solutions draw from both the traditional casino gaming of 1950s Las Vegas and emerging technologies, and trends that are essential to capturing and maintaining excitement. Its multi-distribution model for gaming leverages mobile devices to allow patrons to extend the fun beyond the casino floor, anytime, anyplace.

About UMG

UMG Media Corp. ("UMG") is one of the premier esports companies in North America, offering live gaming entertainment events and online play. With offices in St. Louis and Calgary, UMG has hosted live esports events in centers such as Orlando, Nashville, Washington, South Carolina, Niagara Falls, and Dallas. UMG Online has hosted over 13 million online matches, and has over 1.5 million monthly average users.

For more information about UMG visit www.umggaming.com.