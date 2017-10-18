Casino Scouts Receives Significant Investment

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Casino Scouts announced today that it has received a substantial investment from HillCour Capital, LLC., with Wayne Watters, Chief Investment Officer of HillCour, joining its board of directors.

Stephen Crystal, Chief Executive Officer of Casino Scouts, stated, "With several beta-sites set to launch, HillCour Capital's investment in Casino Scouts provides the capital needed to push the development of our first marketing app to the finish line."

"This is our first investment in the gaming industry," said Wayne Watters, CIO of HillCour Capital, LLC. "Casino Scouts' vision and knowledge of the casino gaming industry gives them the ability to create applications that will provide the industry with the capability to expand their reach to current patrons, and adapt and grow their new millennial patrons." Further to his statement, Watters said, "HillCour Capital sees tremendous growth opportunities with Casino Scouts and the chance to invest and help grow their vision will provide us with an excellent return."

"Wayne's background in the federal government and information technology, coupled with his ability to spearhead successful investments are welcomed expertise to our Board of Directors," said Crystal. "Our Board is shaping up and is driven to successfully launch both the company and our products."

About Casino Scouts, LLC.

Casino Scouts was founded in 2015 with a goal of providing the latest in innovative marketing and operations technology for the gaming industry. Designed to deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience to its gaming customers, Casino Scouts' solutions draw from both the traditional casino gaming of 1950s Las Vegas and emerging technologies and trends that are essential to capturing and maintaining excitement. Its multi-distribution model for gaming leverages mobile devices to allow patrons to extend the fun beyond the casino floor, anytime, anyplace. www.mycasinoscouts.com

About HillCour Capital, LLC.

HillCour Capital, LLC is the investment arm of HillCour, Inc., a family office organization. HillCour Capital, LLC oversees the direct investment activities and the independent money management professionals active with HillCour, Inc. HillCour Capital, LLC also provides support for the private operating companies owned by HillCour, Inc.