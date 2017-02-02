Cask Founder and CEO to Present at Industry Events on Future of Big Data

Industry Thought Leader Jonathan Gray to Talk about the Evolution of Hadoop at Spark Anywhere and Spark Streaming Meetups

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Cask (cask.co), the company that makes building and deploying big data solutions easy, today announced two speaking engagements for industry thought leader Jonathan Gray, CEO of Cask, at two Boston area meetups in early February. These appearances and the interactive meetups are well timed to coincide with Spark Summit East, which is being held in Boston February 7-9.

Happy Birthday, Hadoop - February 8

On Wednesday, February 8th (6:30 pm EST), Jonathan will give a session celebrating 10 years of Hadoop. At the Boston Cloudera Users Group meetup called "Spark Anywhere," taking place at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, Jonathan will discuss the evolution of the Hadoop ecosystem and provide insight into what lies ahead for Hadoop, Apache Spark and Big Data.

Big Data Talk - February 9

The next day, Jonathan will give a talk at the IBM sponsored Big Data Developers Group meetup, titled "Introduction to Spark Structured Streaming," on Thursday, February 9 (6:00 PM EST) at IBM Client Center. In this session, Jonathan will talk about the projects he has worked on over the years, and provide his perspective on the future of Hadoop, Spark and the Big Data ecosystem.

"I'm pleased to be presenting at these two events and look forward to engaging the audience in an exciting dialogue," said Jonathan Gray. "The attendees at these meetups always provide us with fantastic feedback, ideas and insight into important customer needs, and the level of technical expertise is fantastic. It is also another great way for us to ensure our 100% open source Big Data offerings are meeting real market demands."

As the first Unified Integration Platform for Big Data, CDAP (Cask Data Application Platform), cuts down the time it takes companies to build, deploy, and manage data lakes and complex data applications on Hadoop or Spark. Whether on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment, open source CDAP enables rapid innovation for increased competitive advantage. With its simplified developer experience and drag-and-drop interface, CDAP shortens the lifecycle of a Big Data solution, from data integration, application development and testing, to operations, management and security and governance. CDAP enables companies to broaden their Big Data user base to include data scientists and citizen integrators, as well as business analysts.

About Jonathan Gray

Jonathan Gray, the founder and CEO of Cask, is an entrepreneur and software engineer with a background in startups, open source, and all things data. Prior to founding Cask, he was a software engineer at Facebook, where he helped drive HBase engineering efforts, including Facebook Messages and several other large-scale projects, from inception to production. An open source evangelist and frequent conference presenter, Jonathan was responsible for helping build the Facebook engineering brand through developer outreach and refocusing the open source strategy of the company.

About Cask

Cask makes building and running big data solutions on-premise or in the cloud easy with Cask Data Application Platform (CDAP), the first unified integration platform for big data. CDAP reduces the time to production for data lakes and data applications by 80%, empowering the business to make better decisions faster. Cask customers and partners include AT&T, Cloudera, Ericsson, Lotame, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Tableau, among others. For more information, visit the Cask website at cask.co and follow @caskdata.