For the Second Year in a Row, Big Data Company is Recognized for Creating an Exceptional Workplace

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Cask (cask.co), the company that makes building and deploying big data solutions easy, announced today that for the second year in a row, it has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Based on ratings and feedback provided by its employees through extensive anonymous surveys, Cask earned this credential for having created an exceptional workplace that its employees value highly.

"We are incredibly proud to be named a Great Place to Work again this year," said Jonathan Gray, co-founder and CEO at Cask. "Cask is all about the people and the positive, productive and fun work environment we create together. We have a strong, close-knit culture, where everyone works together to accomplish our collective goals, sharing their unique skills, experiences and perspective. Everyone believes in our mission to democratize big data and is willing to put in the extra effort to get the job done. This is why we are a very special place to work."

Great Place to Work® survey results revealed that 98 percent of Cask employees feel they "make a difference" at Cask. The same percentage noted that "management shows appreciation for good work and extra effort". A summary of the ratings can be found here.

"We applaud Cask Data, Inc. for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Vice President of Great Place to Work's Recognition Program. "These ratings measure the company's capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace -- critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Cask Data, Inc. should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

Based in Palo Alto, California, the highly experienced Cask team has built and operated some of the largest Big Data apps in the world. Cask is backed by leading investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, Ignition Partners and Safeguard Scientifics.

CDAP reduces the time to production for data lakes and data applications by 80%, empowering the business to make better decisions faster. Cask customers and partners include AT&T, Cloudera, Ericsson, IBM, Lotame, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Tableau, among others.

