Cask Recognized for Its Impact on Big Data in 2016

Cask Honored with Delta-V Award from Esteemed Analyst Firm ESG

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Cask (cask.co), the company that makes building and deploying big data applications easy, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the "20 Companies that Changed Big Data in 2016" by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) in the firm's annual Delta-V Awards. The Delta-V Awards recognize companies that accelerate innovation and make an impact on big data and analytics.

"Cask was an easy selection for their pioneering work in providing an application and integration platform designed explicitly for modern big data and analytics environments," said Nik Rouda, ESG Senior Analyst.

"Thankfully, the industry continues to deliver innovations and gives me plenty of choices for recognizing those companies whose efforts are changing the velocity of insights," wrote Rouda. In the Delta-V Awards blog post, Rouda noted, "Cask is solving the challenges around development, data integration, security, governance, and operations for data lakes and Hadoop environments. These are critical path objectives for big data initiatives, and CDAP 4 brings the maturity that the market was missing."

"It's an honor to be named to the Delta-V Awards list," said Jonathan Gray, Cask CEO. "It's a testament to our innovative products, talented engineering team and our dedication and commitment to solving customers' most difficult big data application and integration challenges."

The first unified integration platform for big data, the Cask Data Application Platform (CDAP) lets developers, architects and data scientists focus on applications and insights rather than infrastructure and integration. CDAP is 100% open source and accelerates time to value from Hadoop through standardized APIs, configurable templates and visual interfaces. It enables IT organizations to broaden the big data user base within the enterprise with a radically simplified developer experience and a code-free self-service environment. Recently, Cask unveiled CDAP 4 and the Cask Market to further accelerate enterprise customers' path to business value derived from big data.

About Enterprise Strategy Group

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is an integrated IT research, analysis, strategy, and validation firm that is world-renowned for providing actionable insight and intelligence to the global IT community. Recognized for its unique blend of capabilities-including market research, hands-on technical product testing, economic validation, and strategy consulting services-ESG is relied upon by IT professionals, technology vendors, investors, and the media to clarify the complex. For more information, visit www.esg-global.com or contact Katelin Wilken.

About Cask

Cask makes building and running big data solutions on-premise or in the cloud easy with Cask Data Application Platform (CDAP), the first unified integration platform for big data. CDAP reduces the time to production for data lakes and data applications by 80%, empowering the business to make better decisions faster. Cask customers and partners include AT&T, Cloudera, Ericsson, Lotame, Salesforce, and Tableau, among others. For more information, visit the Cask website at cask.co and follow @caskdata.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/10/11G126938/Images/Cask_-_ESG_Delta-V_award_2016_small-17c1505c3ed0a92f960282471c056ba4.jpg