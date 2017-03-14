Cask Unveils Packaged Solutions to Accelerate Customers' Big Data Journey at Strata + Hadoop World

Cask Market, Powered by CDAP 4.1, Delivers Pre-Built EDW Offload, IoT and Healthcare Reporting Solutions to Help Enterprises Rapidly Overcome Real-World Business Problems

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Strata + Hadoop World -- Cask (cask.co), the company that makes building and deploying big data solutions easy, today at Strata + Hadoop World San Jose announced the newest release of Cask Data Application Platform (CDAP). CDAP 4.1 delivers several new enhancements for enterprise big data deployments, including packaged, easy-to-deploy solutions for EDW Offload, IoT and HEDIS Healthcare Reporting. These capabilities accelerate the big data journey for enterprises by enabling them to solve real-world business problems faster, more efficiently and with less risk.

Driven heavily by customer input, these new packaged solutions are available via Cask Market for data scientists, citizen integrators, business analysts and other users to access, configure and deploy directly from within CDAP, using a simple step-by-step wizard. CDAP 4.1 provides enterprise-grade resiliency, security and manageability, allowing companies to use these big data solutions with confidence within their production environments.

"Cask is committed to providing customers with rapid time-to-value from their big data," said Jonathan Gray, Cask CEO and founder. "As the first Unified Integration Platform for big data, CDAP addresses common integration and production challenges with its seamless, code-free self-service environment for data ingestion, data preparation and data discovery, reducing manual coding, and accelerating overall time to value. The new solutions available in Cask Market further reduce time-to-value to minutes or hours for essential but increasingly complex use cases, such as EDW Offloading and real-time IoT applications."

"CDAP helps enterprises overcome the complexity of Hadoop. This accelerates application development and adoption, allowing more people to leverage practical insights from big data," said Nik Rouda, Senior Analyst with Enterprise Strategies Group (ESG). "The Cask Market will appeal to business leaders who want to get immediate value from packaged and vetted solutions."

With CDAP 4.1, the following pre-built and packaged Hadoop solutions, offered through Cask Market, are included:

EDW Offload helps customers increase business agility and drive significant cost savings by providing modern, self-service tools for moving expensive data warehouse storage and compute to Hadoop, while managing increasing data volume and variety. The Cask solution includes pre-built pipelines, drivers, transformation logic, and best practices to simplify moving data and workloads to Hadoop.

In addition to powering these new packaged solutions, CDAP 4.1 offers additional enterprise-grade hardening in the areas of security, resilience and manageability, so that companies can run business-critical big data solutions quickly and confidently. CDAP 4.1 also delivers a new seamless code-free workflow UI for data ingestion, data preparation and lineage. Built-in resilience will ensure zero downtime for CDAP applications, and application-level CDAP data and metadata is replicated to prevent data loss in case of planned upgrades or unplanned outage. CDAP 4.1 offers secure impersonation for applications and ad-hoc queries, which means that applications and queries can be performed by impersonated users with set permissions, while helping to meet compliance requirements. CDAP now also offers enhanced data preparation capabilities, with support for multiple data types like JSON and XML using a simple wrangling DSL.

Availability

CDAP 4.1 is available immediately on the Cask website. In addition, the CDAP EDW Offload, Event-Condition-Action Framework for IoT and HEDIS Healthcare Reporting packages are available immediately through Cask Market. More solutions from Cask and its partners will be offered through Cask Market in the future.

About CDAP

The first unified integration platform for big data, Cask Data Application Platform (CDAP) lets developers, architects and data scientists focus on applications and insights rather than infrastructure and integration. CDAP, which is 100% open source, accelerates time to value from Hadoop through standardized APIs, configurable templates and visual interfaces. With a radically simplified developer experience and a code-free self-service environment, CDAP enables IT enterprises to broaden the big data user base and seamlessly integrates with existing MDM, BI and security and governance solutions.

About Cask

Cask makes building and running big data solutions on-premise or in the cloud easy with Cask Data Application Platform (CDAP), the first unified integration platform for big data. CDAP reduces the time to production for data lakes and data applications by 80%, empowering the business to make better decisions faster. Cask customers and partners include AT&T, Cloudera, Ericsson, Lotame, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Tableau, among others. For more information, visit the Cask website at cask.co and follow @caskdata.